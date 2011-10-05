Building A Liquid-Cooled MicroATX Gaming Monster

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2 And Metro 2033

Just Cause 2 appears CPU-bottlenecked, with the baseline microATX system’s faster graphics outpacing the overclocked SBM machine’s higher-frequency CPU only when screen resolution is pushed to 2560x1600. This observation applies even at our highest test settings.

Conversely, Metro 2033 appears to be GPU-bottlenecked even at our lower test settings, with the baseline microATX machine's faster GPUs leading the overclocked SBM machine’s faster CPU from 1680x1050 upward. Higher details further aggravate that bottleneck as the microATX machine always leads.