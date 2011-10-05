Building A Liquid-Cooled MicroATX Gaming Monster

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2 And Metro 2033
Just Cause 2 appears CPU-bottlenecked, with the baseline microATX system’s faster graphics outpacing the overclocked SBM machine’s higher-frequency CPU only when screen resolution is pushed to 2560x1600. This observation applies even at our highest test settings.
Conversely, Metro 2033 appears to be GPU-bottlenecked even at our lower test settings, with the baseline microATX machine's faster GPUs leading the overclocked SBM machine’s faster CPU from 1680x1050 upward. Higher details further aggravate that bottleneck as the microATX machine always leads.
I was a huge proponent of uATX cases until I needed space for an Asus Essence STX and a Killer Networks 2100 NIC. I found a compromise with the Lian Li PC A05NB -- it's one of the smallest ATX cases around, not much larger than the uATX enclosure I was using prevously. The diminutive Gene-Z is perfection for uATX boards, and wouldn't be out of place in larger cases -- but it's nice that you were able to cram so much into such a modest enclosure.
Anyways. Love these kind of articles. Helps other users get more of what they assume. Keep it up Tom's.
In the case of that board, it was stable at 1.35V, fluctuated quite a bit at 1.36V, and dropped all the way down to 1.36V when it was set to 1.38V.