Building A Liquid-Cooled MicroATX Gaming Monster

Benchmark Results: Audio And Video Encoding
The same CPU in both machines demonstrates the same iTunes and Lame MP3 encoding times when set to the same standard frequency. The microATX machine’s superior overclock leads from there.
A slight lead among standard-frequency machines in MainConcept appears nothing more than a hiccup favoring the microATX build, whereas differences in overclocking capability are what really separate the (little) men from the (big) boys.
I was a huge proponent of uATX cases until I needed space for an Asus Essence STX and a Killer Networks 2100 NIC. I found a compromise with the Lian Li PC A05NB -- it's one of the smallest ATX cases around, not much larger than the uATX enclosure I was using prevously. The diminutive Gene-Z is perfection for uATX boards, and wouldn't be out of place in larger cases -- but it's nice that you were able to cram so much into such a modest enclosure.
Anyways. Love these kind of articles. Helps other users get more of what they assume. Keep it up Tom's.
In the case of that board, it was stable at 1.35V, fluctuated quite a bit at 1.36V, and dropped all the way down to 1.36V when it was set to 1.38V.