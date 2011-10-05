Building A Liquid-Cooled MicroATX Gaming Monster

Power, Heat, And Efficiency
Power consumption is where the microATX build literally sucks, as in the amount of extra current it draws from the wall. Though factory-overclocked graphics cards take part of the blame, the Maximus IV Gene-Z’s habit of disabling low idle power states when XMP memory mode is enabled also hurts the smaller machine’s overall efficiency.
While the microATX machine’s liquid-cooled graphics cards reduce GPU temperature, CPU temperatures are relatively well-matched between both configurations. We should also point out that both cases have similar airflow, in spite of the smaller machine’s radiators.
Higher graphics card frequency and better overclocking capability put the microATX system in the driver’s seat in front of the full-sized SBM build.
The reference-speed SBM machine sets the baseline in our efficiency charts, so that the chart reflects only how much better or worse other configurations are in comparison. This is done by starting off with the reference machine at 100% then subtracting 100% from the results.
Power consumption favors the bigger machine by such a large amount that it completely diminishes the microATX machine’s performance lead in our efficiency comparison.
I was a huge proponent of uATX cases until I needed space for an Asus Essence STX and a Killer Networks 2100 NIC. I found a compromise with the Lian Li PC A05NB -- it's one of the smallest ATX cases around, not much larger than the uATX enclosure I was using prevously. The diminutive Gene-Z is perfection for uATX boards, and wouldn't be out of place in larger cases -- but it's nice that you were able to cram so much into such a modest enclosure.
Anyways. Love these kind of articles. Helps other users get more of what they assume. Keep it up Tom's.
In the case of that board, it was stable at 1.35V, fluctuated quite a bit at 1.36V, and dropped all the way down to 1.36V when it was set to 1.38V.