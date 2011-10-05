Building A Liquid-Cooled MicroATX Gaming Monster

Test Settings

Test Hardware Configurations Ultimate Performance Mini PC System Builder Marathon $2000 PC Motherboard (Overclock) Asus Maximus IV Gene-Z LGA 1155, Intel Z68 Express101.1 MHz BCLK Gigbyte Z68XP-UD3 LGA 1155, Intel Z68 Express102 MHz BCLK Processor (Overclock) Intel Core i7-2600K 3.40 GHz, Four Physical CoresO/C to to 4.75 GHz, 1.38 V Intel Core i7-2600K 3.40 GHz, Four Physical CoresO/C to to 4.48 GHz, 1.36 V Memory (Overclock) 8 GB G.Skill DDR3-2200 CAS 9-11-9-28, O/C at 1.65 V to DDR3-2158 CL 10-10-10-30 8 GB G.Skill DDR3-1866 CAS 9-10-9-28, O/C at 1.60 V to DDR3-1901 CL 9-10-9-16 Graphics (Overclock) 2 x PNY GeForce GTX 580: 857 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4212O/C to 950 MHz GDDR5-4300 2 x EVGA 015-P3-1580-AR: 772 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4008No O/C Case Fractal Design Arc Mini Antec Three Hundred Illusion CPU Cooler PNY XLR8 Integrated Liquid Cooling Cooler Master Hyper 212 Plus Hard Drive Crucial m4 256 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD Adata S511 120 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD Power Seasonic SS-850HT: 850 W, ATX12V v2.31, 80 PLUS Silver Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics Nvidia GeForce 280.26 Chipset Intel INF 9.2.0.1030

We compared today’s microATX build to our previous ATX build to see how much more performance its higher clock speeds would provide.