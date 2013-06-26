System Builder Marathon, Q2 2013: System Value Compared

Efficiency
For some reason, Don didn't use the data from his storage benchmarks in his write-up. There it is, though, a notable improvement compared to last quarter. And of course, we know from your feedback that SSDs are a must-have in his mid-range build and above.
Since load times aren’t reflected in most of our benchmarks and represent only a small portion of the time we spend in front of our computers, that component of the suite makes up just 10% of our combined performance metric.
Using our slowest system as the baseline (100% performance) and offsetting the efficiency chart to 0% (by subtracting 100% from calculated values), we see that the $1300 PC draws 2% less power and provides 74% more performance. Prior to overclocking, it starts out as the most efficient configuration in this System Builder Marathon.
Someone looking at just this article, which isn't that unlikely, would be lead to believe that an i7 is something that an "ultimate" gaming computer has, that an expensive motherboard helps, and that a $2500 PC is going to be far better than a $1500 one.
They really should include performance per dollar figures in this writeup.
For the parts, or for the computers themselves? Either would be nice, actually.
One thing that would go a long way is stressing how wonky their testing is - most people reading this as advice for building a computer are going to be building a gaming computer purely, rendering 70% of the test bench pointless.
And I'm not griping at tom's, all review sites seem to do this. There should be some way to create a better benchmark. Maybe host a custom server and load it up with scripted "players" or something.
I feel like they've modified the benchmarking suite to favor AMD as much as possible.
And when was the last time an AMD CPU made it into a SBM? Modifying benchmarks to favor a product that is never showcased is a moot point.