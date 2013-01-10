Four Z77-Based Mini-ITX Motherboards, Reviewed

Test Settings And Benchmarks

We retained most of the hardware from our previous Z77 motherboard round-ups, but were not able to reach the same CPU clock speeds. A shift over to Windows 8 was our biggest change, and services crashing under that operating system appeared to limit what we could achieve compared to Windows 7.

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-3770K (Ivy Bridge): 3.50 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, LGA 1155 CPU Cooler Xigmatek Loki w/Zalman ZM-STG1 Paste RAM G.Skill F3-17600CL9Q-16GBXLD (16 GB), DDR3-2200 at DDR3-1600 CAS 9, 1.50 V Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 580 1.5 GB 772 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4008 Hard Drive Samsung 470 Series 256 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Seasonic X760 SS-760KM, ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 8 Professional RTM x64 Graphics Nvidia GeForce 310.70 WHQL Virtu MVP Version 2.1.114, GPU Virtualization Only, No HyperFormance, No Virtual Vsync Chipset Intel INF 9.3.0.1025

Graphics card crowding on the ASRock and MSI boards forced us to track down a 92 mm cooler. It might be natural to blame the smaller heat sink and fan for our reduced overclocking success, but lower ambient temperatures during the winter actually helped ensure that our CPU never got close to its thermal threshold. That is, at least after we modified the Xigmatek Loki installation kit.

Threaded spacers visible in the image above prevented the Loki’s base from applying enough pressure against our CPU’s heat spreader. Removing those spacers fixed that issue. The spacers were likely designed for a thicker LGA package, such as the long-outdated LGA 775 or the less-archaic LGA 1366.

While G.Skill’s F3-17600CL9Q-16GBXLD provides the default DDR3-1600 CAS 9 settings we want for benchmarks, it’s no longer fast enough to push the limits of today’s best memory controllers. The firm provided a set of its F3-2666C11Q-16GTXD Trident X DDR3-2666 specifically to extend our overclocking capabilities.

I updated this round-up’s benchmark suite to match that of our most recent System Builder Marathon for several reasons. Chief among these was a split in the high-end mini-ITX motherboard market. The suite leans heavily on the gaming and transcoding apps typical of LAN event and media center usage.