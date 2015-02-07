Monoprice 30-inch IPS LED Monitor Review

Packaging, Physical Layout, And Accessories

This is a value-priced product, but no corners are cut on its packaging. The 30-inch IPS LED comes double-boxed in sturdy cartons with flexible foam blocks protecting the contents. The base and accessories are in a smaller box within, completely isolated from the panel. The parts bundle is small with only a heavy-gauge DVI cable and an external power brick included. You also get a printed quick start guide.

Product 360

What impresses us most is the monitor’s all-metal chassis. Even the bezel is a thick metal stamping. The only plastic used is in the base and upright. Because the panel is fairly heavy, it wobbles a bit, though not too egregiously. Assembly requires eight included Phillips-head screws; four securing the base and four for the back.

With most monitors we review, the anti-glare layer used is medium-strength for a good balance of clarity and light rejection. Monoprice strays too far from that this time around. In our lab, which has diffuse lighting of low brightness, we could see hazy reflections when the screen was tilted upwards too much. As you’ll see later, it also affects off-axis image quality. You can get a perfectly good image, however, with proper placement.

OSD and power buttons are around back of the lower-right corner, which is our least-favorite arrangement. They’re clearly labeled, but unless you set up a mirror, you have to operate them by feel. The left and right arrow keys aren’t needed; everything happens with the menu and up/down arrow controls. The topmost button toggles the power and the first rectangular key selects the inputs.

The stand allows for 25 degrees of tilt, 60 degrees of swivel, 4.5 inches of height and a 90-degree portrait adjustment. It’s not the most solid movement we’ve seen, but the monitor is held in place securely after positioning. The portrait mode pictured above is especially impressive with the 16:10 aspect ratio.

The IPS LED’s side profile is fairly slim with no extra bulges across the back to spoil the smooth lines. This photo shows how deep the base actually is. The stand isn’t particularly sturdy. However, there’s absolutely no danger of the monitor falling over.

Like the bezel, the back panel is all-metal with plenty of ventilation. The only heat we felt was from the bottom louvers and the power brick. And that wasn’t significant. The included upright attaches at the 100mm VESA points. There’s also a 100x200mm mount for compatibility with even more mounting solutions.

Budget monitors sometimes skimp on inputs. But Monoprice includes one of everything on its 30-inch IPS LED. From the left, we have analog audio in/out, HDMI, DVI, VGA and DisplayPort. The final connector is for the external power brick.