Trending

Monoprice CrystalPro 28-Inch 4K Monitor Review

Nearly every monitor manufacturer has a 28-inch TN Ultra HD monitor in its line-up. Today we’re looking at Monoprice’s CrystalPro 4K. Even though it’s based on the same part as its competitors, you get quality that matches or exceeds those displays.

By

Results: Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response And Lag

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.

Here’s the part where enthusiasts jump on the inferiority of TN panels. Yes, there is an obvious color shift in the horizontal plane and a serious loss of detail in the vertical. At 28 inches large, you have to position the Monoprice just right for optimal image quality. We are looking forward to the advent of IPS in the value-priced Ultra HD category. Right now though, the next best option is Dell's UP2414Q, which we've seen under $800 online. If you can overlook the image above, you'll save at least $300 by going for the Monoprice.

Screen Uniformity: Luminance

Even before we ran this test, we could see that Monoprice offers a high-quality and uniform screen. There is no visible light bleed in an all-black field pattern and the 9.56-percent result bears that out. While this is a tough test for TN panels, Monoprice, Dell and Samsung manage to deliver good results.

Here’s the white field measurement:

The white-field result is equally impressive. Samsung moves to another level with its 6.65 number, while Monoprice beats out another Tom’s Hardware award-winner, Planar's IX2850. The CrystalPro boasts not only excellent build quality, but excellent quality control too.

Screen Uniformity: Color

Any color uniformity result below three DeltaE means you can’t see aberrant tints in a white-field pattern (we use 80-percent brightness). Monoprice shows nothing but a perfect white field from edge-to-edge.

Pixel Response And Input Lag

Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

TN-based monitors are known to have faster pixel response than their IPS counterparts. But some TN panels are faster than others. For gamers or movie-watchers, the least motion blur is found from the Monoprice and Samsung displays. The only hardware differences are the control boards, and obviously Monoprice picked the right one.

Here are the lag results:

While you wait for super-fast graphics hardware to come down in price, 4K gamers can at least buy a reasonably-affordable monitor with low input lag right now. Speed-wise, the choice between Monoprice and Asus is pretty much a wash at this point. Asus demonstrates slightly less lag, but slower response. We doubt anyone will be able to tell the difference in actual gameplay.

27 Comments Comment from the forums
  • cats_Paw 18 February 2015 08:15
    4k, 3d... next they will make a 5 something.
    THe market is not ready yet for that resolution, and the price is too high.
    Reply
  • milkod2001 18 February 2015 10:35
    Looking at Amazon link with price:$749 and other Amazon links for monitors from well established brands(cheaper) ,this Monoprice TN looks like bad attempt for joke.



    Reply
  • milkod2001 18 February 2015 10:41
    Amazon link for Asus monitor brings me to AOC
    Reply
  • de5_Roy 18 February 2015 15:15
    i wish it was IPS too!
    i also wish it was a 22-24" display. IMO woulda helped with viewing angle issues that plague TN-based monitors i.e. smaller size leads to less need for eye movement, sharper image from higher PPI.
    Reply
  • Karsten75 18 February 2015 16:31
    Your links are FUBAR. The link for the Asus PB287Q links to an AOC monitor. In any event, the price for the Asus PB287Q on Amazon is $612, NOT $399.
    Reply
  • aberkae 18 February 2015 16:54
    The price is $429 for this 4k monoprice monitor, thanks for the review you guys listen to requests much appreciated.
    Reply
  • DisplayJunkie 18 February 2015 17:20
    Wow, Monoprice FINALLY managed to produce a display which isn't completely useless like their previous products with no backlight/brightness control.

    Seems well built and the factory calibration is decent but $575 for TN, 60Hz...and most importantly and not surprisingly, only 850:1 contrast ratio (which Tom's calls "Good contrast" LOL).... as with all 4K TNs, all it has going for it is the high resolution. No other compelling reason to buy it, many other compelling reasons for other displays.
    Reply
  • aberkae 18 February 2015 17:46
    15320841 said:
    Wow, Monoprice FINALLY managed to produce a display which isn't completely useless like their previous products with no backlight/brightness control.

    Seems well built and the factory calibration is decent but $575 for TN, 60Hz...and most importantly and not surprisingly, only 850:1 contrast ratio (which Tom's calls "Good contrast" LOL).... as with all 4K TNs, all it has going for it is the high resolution. No other compelling reason to buy it, many other compelling reasons for other displays.
    they just had a sale that ended it was $429 I have the promo in my email, I'm expecting the price to fall again to that price

    Reply
  • beshonk 18 February 2015 17:51
    Where's the Benq XL2420G review? I'm debating on 4k, but whatever i buy will be G-sync for sure.
    Reply
  • Chris Droste 18 February 2015 18:43
    right now; today, 2/18 on AMAZON; this monitor is $750
    Dell P2815Q = $409
    Samsung U28D590D = $529
    both are UHD, HUNDREDs of dollars cheaper from brands with better reputations, and based on what Tom's knows about the panel it's all from the same Manufacturer, so...why get the Monoprice one again? adjustable stand for an extra $200 maybe? i don't get it...
    Reply