Monoprice UHD Matte 28-inch Monitor Review

Grayscale Tracking & Gamma Response

Our grayscale and gamma tests are described in detail here.

For business and entertainment use, the UHD Matte provides sufficient grayscale tracking so that a calibration is not an absolute requirement. Errors are slightly visible from 30 percent on up and take on a slightly warm hue, which peaks at 80 percent. We think adjustments are more valuable for their effect on contrast rather than color or grayscale accuracy.

A few tweaks of the RGB sliders produce an excellent chart with no visible errors. While not quite in the realm of professional displays, the UHD Matte is pretty close to target considering its price.

Here is our comparison group.

3.55dE is a respectable out-of-box figure for a budget monitor. It looks like slightly better performance is available from the CrystalPro version of this display. In practice though, the difference is minimal.

With a few adjustments, all the displays here offer excellent grayscale tracking with no visible errors at any brightness point. None of these products are overly expensive but again Monoprice, comes in at around $150 less than the rest.

Gamma Response

This is what a perfect gamma result looks like. And it helps make up for the UHD Matte's slightly lower contrast ratio. Accurate luminance levels across the board mean correctly saturated color and maximum image depth.

Here is our comparison group again.

A .05 variation in gamma values is well into the imperceptible range. We don't see many screens this close to the standard regardless of price or technology.

We calculate gamma deviation by simply expressing the difference from 2.2 as a percentage.

With an average value of 2.19 the UHD Matte is about as close to perfect as is possible in this test. It's nice to see that the least-expensive Ultra HD monitor on the market doesn't cut corners in the performance department.