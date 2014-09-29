Best Of The Best, Part 3: Who Makes The Most Elite PC Case?

Heat, Noise And Heat Versus Noise

With 12 fans that turn all the way down to 0 RPM, Mountain Mods' custom case provided the widest thermal range between full and low fan settings. Nanoxia had the least thermal range, while Zalman’s H1 went from high cooling to dragon’s breath at the turn of a dial (or three).

With so many fan holes to let graphics noise out, the Mountain Mods custom case showed relatively little noise difference between full-fan and no-fan modes. Always quiet, Nanoxia’s DS6 was still noisier than we expected from an enclosure weighed down with asphalt dampening.

Zalman’s thermal variation was far greater than its noise difference using different fan settings, so it goes from second-worst to second-best in overall performance after adjusting its fans and vents.

All three cases provided great overall performance with the fans turned up, which says a lot about the quietness of the twelve fans Mountain Mods chose for its custom case.