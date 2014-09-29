Best Of The Best, Part 3: Who Makes The Most Elite PC Case?

Zalman H1

First shown as the Z15 at CES 2014, Zalman’s re-named H1 finally reached production status the middle of this year. We didn’t know exactly what to expect since the displayed sample wasn’t finished, but the retail part looks remarkably similar.

A modest 21.5 pounds of material isn’t much for a steel case, and a look around does reveal quite a bit of weight-saving plastic (with a little brushed aluminum visual enhancement). A hard plastic half-window provides a little resistance to light scratches, while being more flexible than heavy glass.

The top-mounted collection of I/O features separate front, rear, and top fan controls, along with manual and automatic switching modes for motorized top vents. A digital display shows thermal probe temperatures, and the panel can be set to always closed, always open, open at 35° and above (Celsius), or open at 45° and above.

The H1’s rear panel features nine expansion slots, four coolant line pass-through grommets, and two more knock-outs for pass-through access. Zalman fits a 120 mm exhaust fan in the dual-pattern 140/120 mm mount.

A rear-access filter covers the power supply intake, while a bottom fan mount get a separate, front-access filter.

The H1’s top panel includes two 120 mm fans, supports 140 mm fan upgrades, and provides 1.3” of additional space above the motherboard for a radiator.