Best Of The Best, Part 3: Who Makes The Most Elite PC Case?

Inside The H1

Other than the extra two expansion slots, the H1’s interior reflects a full ATX mid-tower. It features two removable three-tray hard drive cages beneath a four-bay 5.25” rack, of which the lowest external bay is blocked by the front panel.

That blocked bay could be a great place to put the included 5.25”-to-3.5”/2.5” adapter tray. Note that there aren’t any front-mounted radiator options for its 200 mm intake fan.

Drive trays feature vibration-dampened pin mounts for noisy 3.5” hard drives, and screw holes for silent 2.5” SSDs. The front access filter covers both the drive cage vent and a single 120 mm fan mount.

There’s enough room on the motherboard tray for EATX, but we only measure 13.9” of Zalman’s specified 14.1” card clearance. Anyone who needs more space can open the unit up to 19.1” by removing a drive cage.

Crossing over the motherboard area, that bent-looking piece of plastic is a card/fan holder that’s supposed to be straight. Three included tabs can secure one fan and one graphics card, or three graphics cards, and the shown deformity does not affect functionality.

Space is somewhat limited behind the motherboard tray, but we still found room for our power supply’s main lead. Side panels use those annoying slide-tabs, but Zalman manufactured them with enough accuracy to ease installation and removal.