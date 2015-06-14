MSI A78M-E35 Versus Gigabyte GA-F2A78M-D3H

Gaming Results
The Cloud Gate benchmark is geared toward the Windows notebook and home PC market, and I see in the results that extra CPU horsepower helps the AMD-based platforms attain an extra 13 percent on the combined score. This lead disappears once I run the mid-range PC workload, where the physics component becomes less important. Both A78 results are right on top of each other, and it is starting to show how consistent the platform is.
Unigine Valley also reveals consistency across all three platforms, with a slight edge to Intel for average and minimum frame rates. However, at this resolution, anything below 30 FPS is marginal. Unigine Heaven does show more variation, and I finally see an instance where the MSI A78 board has higher performance than Gigabyte's offering, even if it is only a few frames.
Plus, the VRMs have to be of good quality as well for noise over the sound card. Remember you're recommending these boards for HTPC as well, so noise over audio is a HUGE issue when not careful.
Cheers!
Well, A10 apu has turbo, Pentium does not, so there is that
Also, I love Gigabyte and they're usually my first choice for boards, but this review highlights my biggest pet peeve with them: fan header placement. Seriously Gigabyte, stop putting the damn things in line with PCI-E slots or in the most hard to reach places.
The GT 730 would still be faster, as it was the 64bit, GDDR5, version. If memory serves me right, the 7850k's IGP was about even with an R7 240. The GT 730 is 3 tiers above that, according to the GPU Hierarchy Chart.