MSI GeForce GTX 960 Gaming 2G Review

Load Temperature
MSI’s card is the fourth GTX 960 we’ve tested, and therefore we’re including data from the previous tests.
The Twin Frozer V heat sink does its job well. Asus’ Strix 960 keeps the GPU cooler by a few degrees. However, today's test was also run during a warmer time of the year, when ambient temperatures were a few degrees higher.
Tom's is comparing the different brand offerings for GTX 960 - that is what everybody wants right? You will find comparison with other cards in the reference card review (they didn't get the reference card though)
Near identical acoustic performance, too.
Did you mean decibels?
Also, there was no mention of the HDMI version included with this card. For clarity, is this HDMI 2.0?
Thanks!
Reference +150?
Gaming Mode +150?
+150 = what frequency?
This came down to availability of cards, and timeframe. I only had this card in hand for 4 days to do the testing. I'm fairly new to Tom's (having started in January) and had not yet reviewed any AMD cards. As such, I did not have any on hand.
It should be noted that this review has been in the queue for a while now but was delayed to make room for the 980ti, Fury X and Fury releases.
The tests were all done in May, long before AMD released the R9 380 to compare it against. MSI uses the same fans and near identical cooler, so the accoustic performance should be on par.
My apologies, it wasn't meant to be confusing.
The overclocking was done from the base Gaming Mode clock speed.
"Gaming Mode is the default setting; its GPU clock setting is 1190MHz, while GPU Boost is increased to 1253MHz"
1190 + 150 = overclocked speed of 1240Mhz.