MSI GeForce GTX 960 Gaming 2G Review

Power Usage
MSI may have targeted audio levels, but the power draw numbers aren’t as competitive. At idle we measured 8.5W, which is the highest of our tested 960s. Load was even higher compared to the rest; 112W is 8W more than the closest competitor.
Torture test power draw was somewhat different, landing at 143W. That’s on par with the Asus Strix card, which only has a six-pin power connector. With an eight-pin connector, EVGA managed 155W, which could be helpful when overclocking.
Tom's is comparing the different brand offerings for GTX 960 - that is what everybody wants right? You will find comparison with other cards in the reference card review (they didn't get the reference card though)
Near identical acoustic performance, too.
Did you mean decibels?
Also, there was no mention of the HDMI version included with this card. For clarity, is this HDMI 2.0?
Thanks!
Reference +150?
Gaming Mode +150?
+150 = what frequency?
This came down to availability of cards, and timeframe. I only had this card in hand for 4 days to do the testing. I'm fairly new to Tom's (having started in January) and had not yet reviewed any AMD cards. As such, I did not have any on hand.
It should be noted that this review has been in the queue for a while now but was delayed to make room for the 980ti, Fury X and Fury releases.
The tests were all done in May, long before AMD released the R9 380 to compare it against. MSI uses the same fans and near identical cooler, so the accoustic performance should be on par.
My apologies, it wasn't meant to be confusing.
The overclocking was done from the base Gaming Mode clock speed.
"Gaming Mode is the default setting; its GPU clock setting is 1190MHz, while GPU Boost is increased to 1253MHz"
1190 + 150 = overclocked speed of 1240Mhz.