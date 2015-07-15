MSI GeForce GTX 960 Gaming 2G Review

Power Usage

MSI may have targeted audio levels, but the power draw numbers aren’t as competitive. At idle we measured 8.5W, which is the highest of our tested 960s. Load was even higher compared to the rest; 112W is 8W more than the closest competitor.

Torture test power draw was somewhat different, landing at 143W. That’s on par with the Asus Strix card, which only has a six-pin power connector. With an eight-pin connector, EVGA managed 155W, which could be helpful when overclocking.