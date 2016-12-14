MSI GS63VR Stealth Pro Gaming Laptop Review

Gaming Benchmarks
Alien: Isolation
In Alien: Isolation, the MSI Stealth Pro edges out the two other GTX 1060 laptops in our comparison, and loses out only to the P37X v6, with its GTX 1070. While its average frame isn't as impressive as the Gigabyte's, the Stealth Pro still provides ample performance in this less demanding title.
Ashes of the Singularity
Ashes of the Singularity favors more CPU cores, but all of the systems we're comparing feature an Intel Core i7-6700HQ, so the performance difference comes down to the GPU. Thus, it's no surprise to see the three GTX 1060 laptops score within a a fraction of a frame of each other, whereas our P37X v6 scores much higher because of its GTX 1070.
Bioshock Infinite
Bioshock Infinite isn't a particularly demanding game at 1080p, and it favors overall platform performance. Here, our Stealth Pro and Strix GL502VM outclass the Apache Pro by a small margin, thanks to a little extra system memory.
DiRT Rally
The Stealth Pro's GTX 1060 delivers nearly 53 FPS in DiRT Rally, just short of that magical 60 FPS. The Strix GL502VM, which is virtually identical component-wise, scores a bit higher. Light tweaking to your settings will raise the average frame rate above 60, or you can also step up to a GTX 1070-equipped laptop; our Gigabyte system provided more than 70 FPS.
Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V is one of this generation's most demanding titles, and every spare resource will benefit your system's performance. The Stealth Pro can only muster an average FPS in the high 30s, and during one scene drops below 30 FPS. Even the most powerful system in our roundup, the P37X v6, never reaches 60 FPS. By and large, the three 1060-equipped laptops trade blows in this game.
GRID Autosport
Performance in GRID Autosport is a bit more platform dependent, but it seems to also favor GPU clock speeds. The Gigabyte's GTX 1070 has a lower boost clock (1645) than the GTX 1060 (1670), which is why our MSI Stealth Pro is able to perform almost as well as the P37X v6. If GRID is on your radar for Pascal gaming, then this Stealth Pro will have no problem delivering an excellent experience.
Hitman
Hitman enjoys a powerful GPU, but overall system performance comes into play as well. The Stealth Pro averages 61.94 FPS, which is about 15% lower than the GTX 1070-equipped Gigabyte laptop, but it also performs about 12% better than the Apache Pro, which also has a GTX 1060 but only 12GB of memory. It appears that an i7-6700HQ, a GTX 1060, and 16GB of memory are the bare minimum to achieve 60 FPS average in Hitman at highest settings.
Metro: Last Light Redux
Metro: Last Light Redux is known to mistreat even well appointed systems, so every available resource will benefit your performance. The Stealth Pro outperforms the Apache Pro, which has 4GB less memory. Still, the additional 4GB of memory doesn't quite cut it if 60 FPS is your goal; you'll need to step up to at least a GTX 1070 alongside an i7-6700HQ and 16GB of memory to maintain 60 FPS, as evidenced in the P37X v6 score.
Rise of the Tomb Raider
Rise of the Tomb Raider prioritizes raw GPU strength first and foremost, so while both the Stealth Pro and Asus Strix hold a slight performance increase over the Apache Pro, they still don't hold a candle to the Gigabyte laptop. The P37X v6 performs nearly 60% better than our Stealth Pro, and unfortunately, even this system can't run Rise of the Tomb Raider sufficiently at the highest settings. Prepare to dial them back.
The Division
The Division is similar to Rise of the Tomb Raider in that it requires a powerful GPU, but it doesn't devour VRAM quite so much. Still, although the MSI Stealth Pro leads the pack among the three GTX 1060 laptops, all of them average just under 50 FPS. Meanwhile, our Gigabyte performs about 33% better than our Stealth Pro because of its GTX 1070. The GTX 1060's performance in The Division is adequate, but you'll either need to make compromises in your graphical settings or step up to a GTX 1070 to play The Division at above 60 FPS.
Thief
Thief isn't particularly demanding. Both our Stealth Pro and Asus Strix score within a few frames of each other, and in fact, they don't fall too far behind the P37X v6; the Gigabyte only scores about 11% higher than the Stealth Pro. Meanwhile, the Apache Pro, which its 12GB of memory, scores 11% lower than the Stealth Pro.
See, back in the day of the 570M and the 580M, an MSI laptop with a 570M would set you back 1.5k, the 580M would be at 1.7k (the cheapest I could find them).
Now, with no need to make both desktop and mobile chipsets (so, lower costs), the price has gone up. Now I know everything is going up (even if they say there is no inflation), but electronics used to go DOWN in price, not up.
And older gen hardware used to go down when new came up, not stay the same...
"Removing the bottom panel reveals just how tightly packed the system is packed. The CPU has one fan on the bottom right, whereas the GPU has two on the bottom left. The 2.5mm hard drive is located on the top right, next to the battery. The memory and SSD slots are beneath the motherboard, making them inaccessible."
You can remove the first "packed" from the opening sentence and it will read better.
The memory and SSD slots? You mean the M.2 slot is my guess, since the 2.5" drive can also be an SSD. So when you say "inaccessible", does that mean that memory cannot be upgraded and the boot drive cannot be replaced at all? I'm guessing you're trying to say that accessing those components requires to remove the motherboard from the chasis... or perhaps removing the keyboard, which in some cases is just as easy as opening up the back of the laptop.
Bottom line, that's a very poor paragraph. You're welcome editor!
You're right. I edited this piece, and I remember making a note about the accessibility issue. Bad job on my part. Thanks for pointing this out. I'll clarify it and update this shortly.
My point is that I think these details should be included in these reviews. They may not be technical but they could be important factors in a purchase decision. (And shedding more light on them might help motivate saner policies in a competitive marketplace or at the very least make sure more consumers went into their decision knowing the risks they are taking.)
I am very impressed with the thermal engineering effort put into this laptop. Will probably get the 17" 120HZ version fully specced out when the Kaby Lake version comes out, hopefully with a good 300MHZ CPU boost or so.
CPU fan failure in 2015 and they had no replacement parts on hand. Replaced from ebay after months of monitoring.
2016 the screen cracked and they have no replacement parts either.
MSI does not stand by their products support wise. Purchase if you'd be ok with owning a paperweight after 2 years.