MSI GT60 2PC Dominator Review: A Fast Notebook With Battery Boost

Results: Far Cry 3

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 870 ducks in just under 30 FPS at 4800x900, with or without Battery Boost enabled. At lower resolutions, the technology effectively modulates performance to save power when the notebook is unplugged. At higher resolutions, the framerates are too low to play anyway. Then again, nobody would bother to plug in three external monitors without also connecting the notebook’s power adapter.

That’s why we’re showing framerate-over-time at a resolution gamers will use while traveling. At 1920x1080, the GT60 2PC’s GeForce GTX 870M is perfectly content to maintain 30 FPS by jumping from low-power to high-frequency settings as needed.

Unfortunately, Far Cry 3’s Ultra Quality preset pushes the graphics load beyond where Battery Boost can help. With framerates generally under 30, you need a faster GPU to crank up the details this high.

Unable to maintain 30 FPS at 1920x1080, even plugged into the wall, the only thing we can say with certainty is that the new notebook pushes higher unplayable frame rates compared to the one it replaces.

These are settings that demand desktop hardware.