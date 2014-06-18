MSI GT60 2PC Dominator Review: A Fast Notebook With Battery Boost

Results: Productivity

Unless you spend most of your work life away from the office, you’re probably not going to run 3ds Max on a notebook. Then again, some buyers are mobile as part of their professional lives and can't afford to put up with an Ultrabook's weaker processor. Even though gaming dominates this laptop's marketing focus, MSI can satisfy more workstation-oriented customers, too.

Proof of the GT60 2PC’s multi-faceted performance can easily be seen in 3ds Max, where it handily beats a run-of-the-mill gaming desktop.

Blender also loves the quad-core CPU MSI is using, though the GT60 2OC’s older model is similarly impressive.

ABBYY FineReader takes the largest boost we’ve yet seen out of the GT60 2PC’s newer host processor. Remembering that both notebooks have the same RAM and hard drive, that’s quite a feat!

We again see the new notebook’s noteworthy advantage in Visual Studio’s compilation time for Google Chrome.