MSI GT60 2PC Dominator Review: A Fast Notebook With Battery Boost

Results: Productivity
Unless you spend most of your work life away from the office, you’re probably not going to run 3ds Max on a notebook. Then again, some buyers are mobile as part of their professional lives and can't afford to put up with an Ultrabook's weaker processor. Even though gaming dominates this laptop's marketing focus, MSI can satisfy more workstation-oriented customers, too.
Proof of the GT60 2PC’s multi-faceted performance can easily be seen in 3ds Max, where it handily beats a run-of-the-mill gaming desktop.
Blender also loves the quad-core CPU MSI is using, though the GT60 2OC’s older model is similarly impressive.
ABBYY FineReader takes the largest boost we’ve yet seen out of the GT60 2PC’s newer host processor. Remembering that both notebooks have the same RAM and hard drive, that’s quite a feat!
We again see the new notebook’s noteworthy advantage in Visual Studio’s compilation time for Google Chrome.
Once burned, twice shy MSI.
The fan in this laptop is awesome. MSI is the only company I know of that puts a 12 volt fan in their laptop. This single fan can move about 25cfm of air (source; http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/gt70-dragon-edition-2-core-i7-4930mx-laptop,3545-5.html)
which may be more air flow than the Asus G750 can supply, who knows.
The CPU in this laptop is socketed and fully supports all the way up to a 4940MX Extreme CPU 3.1/4GHZ and supports overclocking via Intel XTU.
The CPU in the G750 cannot be upgraded so it is just a gaming laptop whereas this can be a workstation laptop.
The screen can tilt back significantly more than the G750 (both the GT60 and GT70 MSI laptops) and weighs less with the same computing hardware.
The 180w AC adapter limitation and the NOS crutch can be annoying if you are fully taxing the extreme CPU and the GPU for long periods of time, it may dip into the battery. Once the battery goes down to 30%, it'll stop sucking from the battery and throttle.
Luckily I don't think NOS ever really activates unless you have an extreme CPU in it and everything fully taxed and may be quite hard to activate since this model isn't the -2PE model with the 880m.
The new MSI GT72 has a 220w AC adapter so I guess they've figured that they need more power headroom).
You can set other FPS targets but I left it at the 30FPS default to get the best battery benefit.
Then you're not going to find a notebook you can game on...anywhere.
I LOL'd at this. Well-said Crashman. I don't know how anyone that has ever used a laptop even for light gaming (I'm referring to something as simple as League Of Legends) could say something like "a laptop must be silent and cool or its pointless". The fact is: performance = heat = adequate cooling = noise. The amount of each of these is dependent on the other...as well as the build (obviously), but the confined space in MOBILE COMPUTERS (aka notebooks/laptops) will always be a challenge until technology can convert the effects of energy used into cold, instead of heat.