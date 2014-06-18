MSI GT60 2PC Dominator Review: A Fast Notebook With Battery Boost

Results: Arma 3

The GeForce GTX 870M-powered GT60 2PC Dominator tears through Arma 3’s standard-quality preset with performance to spare, even keeping up with our gaming desktop at 4800x900. It then drops to GeForce Experience's default 30 FPS at all test resolutions when we unplug it.

Because the newer notebook’s Battery Boost technology works to maintain playable frame rates at the lowest possible power consumption, the older unit achieves a higher framerate at 1920x1080.

The GeForce GTX 770M chokes at Arma 3’s Ultra preset and 1920x1080, while the GeForce GTX 870M struggles at less than 30 FPS. Let’s take a closer look to see what Battery Boost is doing.

The GT60 2PC attempts to maintain 30 FPS by keeping its GPU at maximum performance in this strenuous test, even after unplugging the unit. It unfortunately loses that battle, though a 24 FPS minimum might be playable.

Notice also that, even when it’s plugged in, the GT60 2OC’s GeForce GTX 770M can’t keep up with the unplugged GT60 2PC’s GeForce GTX 870M. Battery Boost is doing its job, even when the GPU appears slightly insufficient.