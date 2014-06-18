MSI GT60 2PC Dominator Review: A Fast Notebook With Battery Boost

Results: Arma 3
The GeForce GTX 870M-powered GT60 2PC Dominator tears through Arma 3’s standard-quality preset with performance to spare, even keeping up with our gaming desktop at 4800x900. It then drops to GeForce Experience's default 30 FPS at all test resolutions when we unplug it.
Because the newer notebook’s Battery Boost technology works to maintain playable frame rates at the lowest possible power consumption, the older unit achieves a higher framerate at 1920x1080.
The GeForce GTX 770M chokes at Arma 3’s Ultra preset and 1920x1080, while the GeForce GTX 870M struggles at less than 30 FPS. Let’s take a closer look to see what Battery Boost is doing.
The GT60 2PC attempts to maintain 30 FPS by keeping its GPU at maximum performance in this strenuous test, even after unplugging the unit. It unfortunately loses that battle, though a 24 FPS minimum might be playable.
Notice also that, even when it’s plugged in, the GT60 2OC’s GeForce GTX 770M can’t keep up with the unplugged GT60 2PC’s GeForce GTX 870M. Battery Boost is doing its job, even when the GPU appears slightly insufficient.
Once burned, twice shy MSI.
The fan in this laptop is awesome. MSI is the only company I know of that puts a 12 volt fan in their laptop. This single fan can move about 25cfm of air (source; http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/gt70-dragon-edition-2-core-i7-4930mx-laptop,3545-5.html)
which may be more air flow than the Asus G750 can supply, who knows.
The CPU in this laptop is socketed and fully supports all the way up to a 4940MX Extreme CPU 3.1/4GHZ and supports overclocking via Intel XTU.
The CPU in the G750 cannot be upgraded so it is just a gaming laptop whereas this can be a workstation laptop.
The screen can tilt back significantly more than the G750 (both the GT60 and GT70 MSI laptops) and weighs less with the same computing hardware.
The 180w AC adapter limitation and the NOS crutch can be annoying if you are fully taxing the extreme CPU and the GPU for long periods of time, it may dip into the battery. Once the battery goes down to 30%, it'll stop sucking from the battery and throttle.
Luckily I don't think NOS ever really activates unless you have an extreme CPU in it and everything fully taxed and may be quite hard to activate since this model isn't the -2PE model with the 880m.
The new MSI GT72 has a 220w AC adapter so I guess they've figured that they need more power headroom).
You can set other FPS targets but I left it at the 30FPS default to get the best battery benefit.
Then you're not going to find a notebook you can game on...anywhere.
I LOL'd at this. Well-said Crashman. I don't know how anyone that has ever used a laptop even for light gaming (I'm referring to something as simple as League Of Legends) could say something like "a laptop must be silent and cool or its pointless". The fact is: performance = heat = adequate cooling = noise. The amount of each of these is dependent on the other...as well as the build (obviously), but the confined space in MOBILE COMPUTERS (aka notebooks/laptops) will always be a challenge until technology can convert the effects of energy used into cold, instead of heat.