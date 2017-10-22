MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z Review

Board & Power Supply
MSI uses its own design for this board, and that implementation is much different from what the company did for its GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Lightning X card.
Behind a trio of eight-pin auxiliary power connectors, the board has three chokes to smooth out spikes in the electrical input, along with a shunt.
The GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z employs a 7+3-phase power supply with doubling. Thus, each phase is able to distribute the load between two parallel 180°-shifted control circuits. You can see the memory's three phases over there on the PCB's right side.
MSI keeps the back of its card tidy-looking. It's home to the memory's PWM controller and a number of other components.
|GPU Power Supply
|PWM Controller
|IR3595AInternational RectifierEight-phase single or 6+2 dual-loop configurableSeven phases in use (doubled)
PWM DoublerIR3599International RectifierPhase multiplierDrives two power stages 180° out of phase
VRMIR3555MInternational Rectifier 60A PowIRstage Includes high- and low-side MOSFETsIncludes Schottky diode
CoilsFerrite core coils Lianzhen Electronics
Memory & Memory Power SupplyModuleMT58K256M321JA-110 Micron 11 x 1GB GDDRX5 11 Gb/s1391 MHz
PWM ControllerIR3570BInternational Rectifier3+2-phase PWM controller
Gate DriverCHL8510Infineon
VRMQM3816N6UBIQDual N-channel trench MOSFETsIncludes high- and low-side MOSFETs
CoilsFerrite core coils Lianzhen Electronics
Other ComponentsMonitoringINA3221Texas InstrumentsHigh-side current and bus voltage monitor
NCT7511YNuvotonTemperature and fan speed monitor
Fan Control8295FNITE
Shunts1x coil (smoothing) and shunt per PCIe connector (12V input voltage)
BIOSWinbond 25Q40Kynix SemiconductorEEPROMDual-BIOS (via switch)
Further DetailsOther Highlights(3) Eight-pin auxiliary power connectorsFilter coils for power inputVoltages and other sensor output
MORE: Best Graphics Cards
MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table
MORE: All Graphics Content
no ty .. I can GET 2x SLI GTX 1080 ti for the same price.
Well, thats not really the point is it?
Nobody buys a Lightning card because its affordable, you buy it because its a Lightning card.
What is the purpose of this card, LOL.
I cannot believe you gave an Award to this. So basically any overpriced piece of hardware deserve an award by the same logic.
Also, you never talk about reliability or engineering flaws. For example, you gave that piece of garbage an award...
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/best-nvidia-geforce-gtx-1080-graphics-cards,4725-4.html
Just take a look at this from a fellow user and me... you guys cannot even point out these simple issues and give feedback about the manufacturers design quality.
http://www.tomshardware.com/answers/id-3547768/evga-ftw-1080-caught-fire.html
The price of the card is not $2000.
Bit-tech did a review of the card and mentioned they bought it for $870.
https://www.bit-tech.net/reviews/tech/graphics/msi-geforce-gtx-1080-ti-lightning-z-review/1/
When sites sell out of the cards they remove the price from the page making the overpriced $2000 cards the only ones left to actually advertise, hence the price grabber code pulling $2000 and saying that is the price.
If you dig deep enough you can find the actual vendor Tom's is talking about, Ecotest with 33 whole reviews over the past year, that sells it for $2000 hoping some one will inadvertently hit purchase.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/offer-listing/B074DKRWG3/ref=dp_olp_new_mbc?ie=UTF8&condition=new
Ill pass thanks. And take just about any other similarly spec'ed 1080ti.