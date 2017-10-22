MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z Review

Board & Power Supply

MSI uses its own design for this board, and that implementation is much different from what the company did for its GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Lightning X card.

Behind a trio of eight-pin auxiliary power connectors, the board has three chokes to smooth out spikes in the electrical input, along with a shunt.

The GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z employs a 7+3-phase power supply with doubling. Thus, each phase is able to distribute the load between two parallel 180°-shifted control circuits. You can see the memory's three phases over there on the PCB's right side.

MSI keeps the back of its card tidy-looking. It's home to the memory's PWM controller and a number of other components.

GPU Power Supply PWM Controller IR3595AInternational RectifierEight-phase single or 6+2 dual-loop configurableSeven phases in use (doubled)

PWM DoublerIR3599International RectifierPhase multiplierDrives two power stages 180° out of phase

VRMIR3555MInternational Rectifier 60A PowIRstage Includes high- and low-side MOSFETsIncludes Schottky diode

CoilsFerrite core coils Lianzhen Electronics

Memory & Memory Power SupplyModuleMT58K256M321JA-110 Micron 11 x 1GB GDDRX5 11 Gb/s1391 MHz

PWM ControllerIR3570BInternational Rectifier3+2-phase PWM controller

Gate DriverCHL8510Infineon

VRMQM3816N6UBIQDual N-channel trench MOSFETsIncludes high- and low-side MOSFETs

CoilsFerrite core coils Lianzhen Electronics

Other ComponentsMonitoringINA3221Texas InstrumentsHigh-side current and bus voltage monitor

NCT7511YNuvotonTemperature and fan speed monitor

Fan Control8295FNITE

Shunts1x coil (smoothing) and shunt per PCIe connector (12V input voltage)

BIOSWinbond 25Q40Kynix SemiconductorEEPROMDual-BIOS (via switch)

Further DetailsOther Highlights(3) Eight-pin auxiliary power connectorsFilter coils for power inputVoltages and other sensor output



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: All Graphics Content