MSI X299 Gaming Pro Carbon AC Motherboard Review

How We Test

Our CPU reviewer initially experienced some performance issues with the Core i9-7900X on MSI firmware that weren’t present in the Core i7-7800X. MSI sent a new firmware on Friday, so I included both of these processors on both motherboards. Since I’m testing in a different hardware configuration than our CPU reviewer, the Core i7-6950X sets the baseline.

Test Hardware

Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Software OS Windows 10 64-bit Graphics GeForce Game Ready 382.53

Due to the tremendous heat of modern six and ten core processors, I was forced to upgrade from my previous Big Air cooler to our award-winning Fractal Design S24 liquid system. We could call that “putting our money where our words went.”

I needed something to hold that cooler; something that would point air towards the hot voltage regulators of each motherboard, yet I wasn’t prepared to cut open the restrictive fan grills of our previous Lian-Li platform. I found what I needed in an old review sample of Cooler Master’s HAF-XB.

Comparison Products

Asus Rampage V Extreme View Site

Benchmark Suite

Benchmark Settings Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings PCMark 8 Version 2.7.613Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft) 3DMark 13 Version 4.47.597.0Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets SiSoftware Sandra Version 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth DiskSPD 4k Random Read, 4k Random Write128k Sequential Read, 128k Sequential Write Cinebench R15 Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark CompuBench Version 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing Application Tests and Settings LAME MP3 Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19 GB 4k mkv to x265 mp4 Blender Version 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark 7-Zip Version 16.02THG-Workload (7.6 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9" Adobe After Effects CC Release 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144PCMark driven routine Adobe Photoshop CC Release 2015.5.0. 20160603.r.88 x64PCMark driven routine (light and heavy) Adobe InDesign CC Release 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark driven routine Adobe Illustrator Release 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark driven routine Game Tests and Settings Ashes of Singularity Version 1.31.21360, DirectX 12, GPU-FocusedHigh PresetCrazy Preset F1 2015 2015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, RainMedium PresetUltra High Preset Metro Last Light Redux Version 3.00 64-bitHigh QualityVery High Quality The Talos Principle Version 267252, 64-Bit, DirectX11High Preset, Max Render 1920x1080Ultra Preset, Max Render 1920x1080



MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard



MORE: All Motherboard Content