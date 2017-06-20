MSI X299 Gaming Pro Carbon AC Motherboard Review

How We Test
Our CPU reviewer initially experienced some performance issues with the Core i9-7900X on MSI firmware that weren’t present in the Core i7-7800X. MSI sent a new firmware on Friday, so I included both of these processors on both motherboards. Since I’m testing in a different hardware configuration than our CPU reviewer, the Core i7-6950X sets the baseline.
Test Hardware
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Software
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Graphics
|GeForce Game Ready 382.53
Due to the tremendous heat of modern six and ten core processors, I was forced to upgrade from my previous Big Air cooler to our award-winning Fractal Design S24 liquid system. We could call that “putting our money where our words went.”
I needed something to hold that cooler; something that would point air towards the hot voltage regulators of each motherboard, yet I wasn’t prepared to cut open the restrictive fan grills of our previous Lian-Li platform. I found what I needed in an old review sample of Cooler Master’s HAF-XB.
Comparison Products
Benchmark Suite
|Benchmark Settings
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|PCMark 8
|Version 2.7.613Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft)
|3DMark 13
|Version 4.47.597.0Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets
|SiSoftware Sandra
|Version 2016.03.22.21CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth
|DiskSPD
|4k Random Read, 4k Random Write128k Sequential Read, 128k Sequential Write
|Cinebench R15
|Build RC83328DEMOOpenGL Benchmark
|CompuBench
|Version 1.5.8Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing
|Application Tests and Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version 3.98.3Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.9.9Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19 GB 4k mkv to x265 mp4
|Blender
|Version 2.68aBMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 16.02THG-Workload (7.6 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9"
|Adobe After Effects CC
|Release 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144PCMark driven routine
|Adobe Photoshop CC
|Release 2015.5.0. 20160603.r.88 x64PCMark driven routine (light and heavy)
|Adobe InDesign CC
|Release 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64PCMark driven routine
|Adobe Illustrator
|Release 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit)PCMark driven routine
|Game Tests and Settings
|Ashes of Singularity
|Version 1.31.21360, DirectX 12, GPU-FocusedHigh PresetCrazy Preset
|F1 2015
|2015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, RainMedium PresetUltra High Preset
|Metro Last Light Redux
|Version 3.00 64-bitHigh QualityVery High Quality
|The Talos Principle
|Version 267252, 64-Bit, DirectX11High Preset, Max Render 1920x1080Ultra Preset, Max Render 1920x1080
MORE: Best Motherboards
MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard
MORE: All Motherboard Content
The CPU editor is a little fussier about showing certain performance details of the CPU. We picked the motherboard test suite during last fall's software update while leaning a little more heavily towards production volume (more reviews).
I realize you were being sarcastic but If you have been around PC's 20+ years this is nothing. I recall paying over 2K for a PC that was pretty middle of the road non-gaming machine back around 1993-94. A high end PC back then would easily top 3K and that is not adjusting for inflation. Oh and memory was about $400 for 4MB(Not GB) sticks back around 1995.
The pricing now a days is pretty nice you can go really high end and stay under 3K.
Found this from 1993 add:
Dell was selling a top-of-the-line 486 with a 66MHz processor, eight megabytes of RAM and a 320-megabyte hard drive for $4,400.
For anyone who thinks that $1000 is expensive for a 10-core 20-thread CPU, I grew up writing some BASIC programs on a Commodore 64. I worked part-time at IBM-Austin, helping IBM to build the IBM PC/XT and PC/AT while attending college at UT-Austin at the same time that Michael Dell was building and selling his PC clones from his UT-Austin dorm room. I used my very generous 50%-off IBM employee discount to buy a fully-loaded IBM PC/AT in 1985, which was the most powerful PC when it was initially released with its Intel 80286 processor and 640-KB of memory. The IBM prices for my fully-loaded PC/AT? $6400, including an enhanced graphics monitor and two dot matrix printers. I paid $3200 after IBM discount. The average smartphone now has more computing power than that $6400 PC that I bought in 1985.
For the AMD zealots who say that Threadripper will rip the threads off the i9-7900X, you need to know about the history of Intel vs. AMD since the 1980s. Intel is purposely not releasing the rest of their i9 CPUs sooner because they will wait to see what Threadripper has to offer and then adjust their own i9 CPUs to outflank and leap past Threadripper. Both Intel and Nvidia have been outflanking AMD, both on technical merits and marketing leverage, for decades now. When I was working at IBM during the mid-1980s, IBM hired some of the former AMD engineers and technicians when AMD broke their no-layoffs policy in 1984. And ever since then, AMD has had mass-layoffs every 3 to 5 years because they cannot sustain competition with either Intel or Nvidia.