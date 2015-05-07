MSI X99S SLI Plus Motherboard Review

BIOS Frequency And Voltage Settings For Overclocking

MSI’s X99S SLI Plus includes a reasonably broad range of voltage and clock settings at relatively small intervals, yet produces a CPU clock that’s on par with the other sub-$200 motherboard, ASRock’s X99 Extreme3. Ask a golfer: par can be a good thing.

Moreover, the X99S SLI Plus produces a far superior DRAM overclock. Of course, secondary and tertiary memory timings play a role in that exceptional stability, and we’ve added an extra chart for non-stock DRAM data rates to see how aggressive—or conservative—those settings really are.

It appears that MSI gets its grand DRAM overclock by using conservative timings. If you want top memory performance on the X99S SLI Plus, your best bet is to buy fast RAM and set it to XMP defaults.