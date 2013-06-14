Trending

Mudfest 2013: Tom's Hardware Helps Test 23 SUVs

Tom's Hardware spent two days at DirtFish Rally School testing 23 different SUVs and crossovers with 30 other automotive journalists. At the end of the event, we helped crown one contender the Northwest Outdoor Activity Vehicle of the Year.

Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai’s second entry into Mudfest was the less-sporty Santa Fe, which seats up to seven depending on the configuration. The exterior styling of the Santa Fe is identical to the shorter Sport version, except for a differently-shaped rear that makes room for a third row of seats. Infotainment technology includes the same eight-inch touchscreen-based navigation system though, so we won't rehash it again.

Aside from its additional seating, the Santa Fe swaps the Sport’s 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine for a more conventional 3.3-liter V6 derived from the Hyundai Lambda architecture (the same one that birthed the 3.8-liter motor in 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track: Telematics And Infotainment). The greater displacement gives the Santa Fe more power to move the vehicle's additional heft. A six-speed transmission mates with the V6 and drives all four wheels using the same Magna Dynamax AWD system as the Sport. The 4-high lock mode is available on the Santa Fe as well.

The Santa Fe's AWD system performs competently on pavement and dirt. We engaged 4-high lock mode on the dirt course and experienced no understeer at all. A weight difference is certainly noticeable after driving the Sport, but Hyundai's vanilla Santa Fe still rides comfortably.

I did spend some time in the Santa Fe's third row, since it was used as a shuttle for journalists between DirtFish and the hotel. Really, it's probably better-sized for kids. But it works for adults in a pinch, too.

Vehicle Specifications
Vehicle2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
Trim levelLimited AWD
Engine3.3 L GDI V6
TransmissionSix-speed Automatic w/ Shiftronic
DrivetrainActive On-Demand AWD w/ AWD Lock
InfotainmentNavigation System w/ Eight-inch Touchscreen
Notable featuresDriver-selectable steering modes (DSSM)Downhill brake controlHill-start assist controlRear-view camera
Fuel economy18 city, 24 highway, 20 combined MPG
MSRP$38,730
38 Comments Comment from the forums
  Super_Nova 14 June 2013 06:51
    Very slow newsweek
  flong777 14 June 2013 11:12
    Interesting but with so little time per vehicle, the results are obviously suspect. I believe the Wrangler is the best off-road vehicle, not sure about the rest. But that conclusion come from more in depth reviews which actually "review" the vehicle.
  Johnny_C13 14 June 2013 12:16
    Well, at least the Grand Cherokee can (literally) run (on) Crysis... but I wonder if it starts faster with an SSD?
  MU_Engineer 14 June 2013 13:12
    Anybody find it funny that the vehicle largely based on WWII era technology does the best in the offroad tests while the newer, high-tech "tall wagons with AWD" get stuck in more than a couple inches of snow? Just like tablets, phones, and laptops aren't going to make desktops go away, unit-body transverse-engine four-banger cars aren't going to replace body-on-frame trucks with solid axles and leaf springs when you need to do real work. The even funnier thing is that an "ancient" carbureted pushrod V8 and manual transmission would have made the Wrangler perform *better* in the offroad tests than the 8-speed slushbox and fancy twin-cam V6 car engine.
  ammaross 14 June 2013 13:36
    Stopped reading when I saw the Toyota 4Runner wasn't in the mix.
  tuanies 14 June 2013 15:09
    10968917 said:
    Interesting but with so little time per vehicle, the results are obviously suspect. I believe the Wrangler is the best off-road vehicle, not sure about the rest. But that conclusion come from more in depth reviews which actually "review" the vehicle.

    Its a great offroad vehicle for the price. The other two are capable vehicles, but the buyer demographic will never take them offroad.

    10969315 said:
    Anybody find it funny that the vehicle largely based on WWII era technology does the best in the offroad tests while the newer, high-tech "tall wagons with AWD" get stuck in more than a couple inches of snow? Just like tablets, phones, and laptops aren't going to make desktops go away, unit-body transverse-engine four-banger cars aren't going to replace body-on-frame trucks with solid axles and leaf springs when you need to do real work. The even funnier thing is that an "ancient" carbureted pushrod V8 and manual transmission would have made the Wrangler perform *better* in the offroad tests than the 8-speed slushbox and fancy twin-cam V6 car engine.

    Mechanical technology has its uses but the WWII Era vehicles are awful for comfort and driving feel. Not going to lie though, the G-wagen is one sexy beast IMO. The Wrangler is only a 6-speed auto iirc, but there's a company that offers HEMI conversions :D.

    10969432 said:
    Stopped reading when I saw the Toyota 4Runner wasn't in the mix.

    Toyota didn't submit any vehicles, disappointingly. Was hoping the 5th Gen 4Runner and new RAV4 would be there :(.
  joe gamer 14 June 2013 15:15
    Holy crap these are expensive vehicles, who is buying these monsters? I make $60k a year and live comfortably but there is no way I could afford any of these. The HYUNDAI clocked in at over $35k....The painfully anemic Subaru(with what has to be the worst manual I've ever used) is still over $20K and it's terrible, poor power, poor gas mileage, poor off road performance, ugly styling, shitty electronics, and only moderate interior room...but that's the only one in my price range? How poor am I exactly?

    Seriously the WRX transmission is quite nice, how the hell did all of their others end up to be so godawful?

    Guess I'm stuck with my 1999 Isuzu Rodeo until I can win the lottery...oil burning, gas guzzling eyesore it may be but hey the money I saved will buy me a decades worth of gas.
  tuanies 14 June 2013 15:19
    10969918 said:
    Holy crap these are expensive vehicles, who is buying these monsters? I make $60k a year and live comfortably but there is no way I could afford any of these. The HYUNDAI clocked in at over $35k....The painfully anemic Subaru(with what has to be the worst manual I've ever used) is still over $20K and it's terrible, poor power, poor gas mileage, poor off road performance, ugly styling, shitty electronics, and only moderate interior room...but that's the only one in my price range? How poor am I exactly?

    Seriously the WRX transmission is quite nice, how the hell did all of their others end up to be so godawful?

    Guess I'm stuck with my 1999 Isuzu Rodeo until I can win the lottery...oil burning, gas guzzling eyesore it may be but hey the money I saved will buy me a decades worth of gas.

    Nothing wrong with an old Isuzu, before GM raped and pillaged them :(. Cars are so expensive nowadays, you're about as poor as I am, but add in two kids and a wife. The WRX has a nice manual because its a performance vehicle. Manuals in economy cars are usually sloppy. long throws and not very exciting, which is why I hate to say to get the auto in economy cars. But, the XV Crosstrek could probably be fixed with a short throw shifter, that usually does wonders.

  JPNpower 14 June 2013 16:23
    Why are you using SUVs in the mud!!! These things belong in parking lots at the mall!
