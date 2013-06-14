Mudfest 2013: Tom's Hardware Helps Test 23 SUVs

Subaru Forester
Subaru’s Forester is all-new for 2014, featuring fresh styling and motor options. I’ll admit that, being a Pacific Northwest native, I’ve been smitten with the Forester since its announcement. The styling is sedate enough to blend in, though a couple of aggressive cues are still unmistakeably Subaru.
The 2.0XT Premium trim level submitted for Mudfest comes with Subaru’s brand new FA-series engine, based on the horizontally-opposed motor found in the sporting BRZ and Scion FR-S. Subaru straps on a twin-scroll turbo before dropping the powerplant into its Forester. The low-end torque, smooth CVT, and excellent Symmetrical AWD system made the Forester very compelling on- and off-road, with enough grip to keep the car from sliding and plenty of boost to accelerate out of turns. The sport-tuned suspension kept the vehicle planted during aggressive driving maneuvers, too.
There’s also the Subaru Intelligent Drive system that alters powertrain response on-demand. Three SI-Drive modes are available on the Forester, including Intelligent for regular driving, Sport for more responsive feedback, and Sport Sharp for enthusiastic driving. We naturally set the Forester to Sport Sharp before carving up the pavement and dirt courses. More adventurous off-roaders can press the available X-Mode button that enables hill descent control and alters the powertrain parameters for slippery surfaces, hills, and bad roads. We did not need X-Mode for our dirt trials.
Despite the Forester's fun-to-drive factor, Subaru needs to revamp its infotainment system. It looks identical to the one found we reviewed in 2013 Subaru Legacy Sedan: A Mid-Size Ride With Practical Tech, but down-sized to a standard double-DIN form factor. The screen is only 6.1-inches. Nicely, the text is sharp, through the visual designs and 2D maps are still hideous. Subaru did manage to sneak in Aha Radio support, at least.
On a positive note, the Forester’s infotainment system paired with our HTC Droid DNA easily. It managed to read and send text messages from the DNA, also. And our fourth-gen iPad worked beautifully when we plugged it in.
|Vehicle Specifications
|Vehicle
|2014 Subaru Forester
|Trim level
|2.0XT Premium
|Engine
|2.0 L turbocharged H4 (FA-series)
|Transmission
|CVT
|Drivetrain
|Symmetrical AWD
|Infotainment
|6.1-inch touch-screen navigation system
|Notable features
|SI-DriveX-ModeHill descent control
|Fuel economy
|23 city, 28 highway, 25 combined MPG
|MSRP
|$28,820
Its a great offroad vehicle for the price. The other two are capable vehicles, but the buyer demographic will never take them offroad.
Mechanical technology has its uses but the WWII Era vehicles are awful for comfort and driving feel. Not going to lie though, the G-wagen is one sexy beast IMO. The Wrangler is only a 6-speed auto iirc, but there's a company that offers HEMI conversions :D.
Toyota didn't submit any vehicles, disappointingly. Was hoping the 5th Gen 4Runner and new RAV4 would be there :(.
Seriously the WRX transmission is quite nice, how the hell did all of their others end up to be so godawful?
Guess I'm stuck with my 1999 Isuzu Rodeo until I can win the lottery...oil burning, gas guzzling eyesore it may be but hey the money I saved will buy me a decades worth of gas.
Nothing wrong with an old Isuzu, before GM raped and pillaged them :(. Cars are so expensive nowadays, you're about as poor as I am, but add in two kids and a wife. The WRX has a nice manual because its a performance vehicle. Manuals in economy cars are usually sloppy. long throws and not very exciting, which is why I hate to say to get the auto in economy cars. But, the XV Crosstrek could probably be fixed with a short throw shifter, that usually does wonders.