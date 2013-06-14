Mudfest 2013: Tom's Hardware Helps Test 23 SUVs

VW Touareg Hybrid
The last entry in the luxury class is Volkswagen's Touareg Hybrid. This one caught us by surprise. After being thoroughly disappointed by the Touareg TDI's driving dynamics, we hopped in the Hybrid assuming it would be worse. And we were wrong. The Touareg Hybrid drives much better than its diesel-burning sibling.
The Hybrid responded more confidently to steering input, its throttle reacted faster, power came on immediately, and the car felt more nimble, despite the added heft from its battery pack. I thought I was going crazy for preferring the Hybrid. But, after chatting with some of the other journalists, they came to the same conclusion. Our VW rep couldn’t say why, specifically, the Hybrid drove better, but our guess is that the Hybrid has better weight distribution with the battery pack.
After some post-Mudfest research, we learned that the Touareg Hybrid packs a 3.0-liter V6 with a supercharger and electric motor that makes 380 hp with 428 lb-ft of torque. That certainly livens things up a bit compared to the TDI’s 205 hp and 406 lb-ft.
Aside from its powertrain, the Touareg Hybrid was fairly identical to the TDI in terms of styling, its AWD, and infotainment system. 4Motion worked just as well on the Hybrid as it did on the TDI, too.
|Vehicle Specifications
|Vehicle
|2012 Volkswagen Touareg Hybrid
|Trim level
|Hybrid
|Engine
|3.0 L supercharged V6 Hybrid
|Transmission
|Eight-speed automatic
|Drivetrain
|4Motion
|Infotainment
|VW Touchscreen navigation system
|Notable features
|Rear-view camera w/ park distance control
|Fuel economy
|20 city, 24 highway, 21 combined MPG
|MSRP
|$63,790
Its a great offroad vehicle for the price. The other two are capable vehicles, but the buyer demographic will never take them offroad.
Mechanical technology has its uses but the WWII Era vehicles are awful for comfort and driving feel. Not going to lie though, the G-wagen is one sexy beast IMO. The Wrangler is only a 6-speed auto iirc, but there's a company that offers HEMI conversions :D.
Toyota didn't submit any vehicles, disappointingly. Was hoping the 5th Gen 4Runner and new RAV4 would be there :(.
Seriously the WRX transmission is quite nice, how the hell did all of their others end up to be so godawful?
Guess I'm stuck with my 1999 Isuzu Rodeo until I can win the lottery...oil burning, gas guzzling eyesore it may be but hey the money I saved will buy me a decades worth of gas.
Nothing wrong with an old Isuzu, before GM raped and pillaged them :(. Cars are so expensive nowadays, you're about as poor as I am, but add in two kids and a wife. The WRX has a nice manual because its a performance vehicle. Manuals in economy cars are usually sloppy. long throws and not very exciting, which is why I hate to say to get the auto in economy cars. But, the XV Crosstrek could probably be fixed with a short throw shifter, that usually does wonders.