Mudfest 2013: Tom's Hardware Helps Test 23 SUVs

Mini Cooper S Paceman
Mini’s entry into Mudfest 2013 was an odd choice. If you think the Cooper is too small, the bigger Countryman might be a logical choice. However, Mini submitted a 2013 Cooper S Paceman ALL4. While the Paceman is based on the larger Countryman, and roughly the same size, it lacks the added utility of four doors. In a competition for outdoor activity vehicles, the tiny Paceman stood out like a sore thumb.
General presence aside, the Paceman was still well-equipped with the cold weather package, Mini Connected with Nav Pack infotainment system, xenon headlights, and rear park distance control sensors. The infotainment package largely resembles what you find in the BMW's QNX-based system. Although its layout is weird and it lacks a touchscreen (something even the more value-oriented alternatives have), you do get a control knob and other physical buttons within reach in the center console.
The well-placed knob makes for easy navigation of the system's options while the car is moving. We didn't run into any problems using the Mini Connected navigation system with our HTC Droid DNA test phone. The iPad didn't have any trouble with the Lightning connector, either. Placement of the infotainment system and gauges is truly unique to Mini, with a center stack-mounted speedometer, and the LCD within.
Our S Paceman came with a 1.6-liter, turbocharged engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The Mini ALL4 all-wheel drive system is active full-time, sporting front and rear torque distribution capabilities. It performed competently on the watered-down autocross course and made it through the dirt course, too. There were no signs of under or oversteer with the Paceman’s ALL4 system. Just plenty of grip to go around. It surprised us a bit, but the Paceman is a joy to drive. It's just lacking in the cargo department for a weekend camping trip with the family.
When it comes to style, this is a Mini, through and through. It has a clean retro look, though we find the excess chrome trim surrounding the head, tail, side marker lights, and door handles too much for our tastes. The sloped roof is a nice touch. Painfully, the price you pay for that snazzy style is quite steep at $38,050 (for our sample).
|Vehicle Specifications
|Vehicle
|2013 Mini Cooper S Paceman
|Trim level
|ALL4
|Engine
|1.6 L Turbocharged
|Transmission
|Steptronic automatic
|Drivetrain
|ALL4 full-time intelligent all-wheel drive
|Infotainment
|Mini Connected with Nav Pack
|Notable features
|Park distance control (rear)
|Fuel economy
|23 city, 30 highway, 26 combined MPG
|MSRP
|$38,050
Its a great offroad vehicle for the price. The other two are capable vehicles, but the buyer demographic will never take them offroad.
Mechanical technology has its uses but the WWII Era vehicles are awful for comfort and driving feel. Not going to lie though, the G-wagen is one sexy beast IMO. The Wrangler is only a 6-speed auto iirc, but there's a company that offers HEMI conversions :D.
Toyota didn't submit any vehicles, disappointingly. Was hoping the 5th Gen 4Runner and new RAV4 would be there :(.
Seriously the WRX transmission is quite nice, how the hell did all of their others end up to be so godawful?
Guess I'm stuck with my 1999 Isuzu Rodeo until I can win the lottery...oil burning, gas guzzling eyesore it may be but hey the money I saved will buy me a decades worth of gas.
Nothing wrong with an old Isuzu, before GM raped and pillaged them :(. Cars are so expensive nowadays, you're about as poor as I am, but add in two kids and a wife. The WRX has a nice manual because its a performance vehicle. Manuals in economy cars are usually sloppy. long throws and not very exciting, which is why I hate to say to get the auto in economy cars. But, the XV Crosstrek could probably be fixed with a short throw shifter, that usually does wonders.