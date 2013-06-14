Mudfest 2013: Tom's Hardware Helps Test 23 SUVs

Subaru XV CrossTrek
Subaru submitted two vehicles for Mudfest 2013. The XV CrossTrek is its first, and also the least-adorned vehicle in the compact class. Starting out with a fourth-generation Impreza, the XV CrossTrek receives a mild suspension lift and a dirt-appropriate suit and tie for more rugged looks. Otherwise, it’s still an Impreza at heart, sporting the same 2.0-liter H4 motor. Unlike the other Mudfest 2013 contestants, our XV came with a manual row-your-own five-speed gearbox.
Infotainment features on the XV are frankly pretty sparse, including a standard CD player with USB connectivity. Subaru does include Bluetooth for hands-free calling and audio streaming in the XV, though that's as advanced as our test sample gets. We didn't have enough time to figure out the Bluetooth pairing procedure, and the car didn't like our fourth-gen iPad, refusing to play music stored on the tablet.
The XV's all-wheel drive system is quite fantastic, powering four wheels full-time with 50:50 torque split capabilities. It handled the road and dirt courses well, though I got a little squirrely in the mud and slid the rear-end out a bit. Fortunately, I recovered and was on my merry way.
Power comes from an economical 2.0-liter H4 motor shared with the Impreza. It has enough muscle for daily commuting, though it's a little underpowered for pushing the 3000+ lb XV through a road course.
I personally love vehicles with manual transmissions. But the XV's gearing and sloppy shifts make the experience dull. Granted, the XV isn't a sports car, so I didn't expect it to have a nice, short throw. However, we are left with the question of why use it at all when Subaru’s CVT gets better gas mileage and is more convenient for a daily commute.
The Impreza's plain styling is pretty bland, and it doesn't speak to us like some of the other vehicles in our story. Strangely, by lifting the same ride with a more aggressive front fascia, flared fenders, and black wheels, the XV becomes quite a bit more attractive.
|Vehicle Specifications
|Vehicle
|2013 Subaru XV CrossTrek
|Trim level
|2.0i Premium
|Engine
|2.0 L H4
|Transmission
|Five-speed manual
|Drivetrain
|Symmetrical AWD
|Infotainment
|Single CD, USB port, Bluetooth
|Notable features
|N/A
|Fuel economy
|23 city, 30 highway, 26 combined MPG
|MSRP
|$22,790
Its a great offroad vehicle for the price. The other two are capable vehicles, but the buyer demographic will never take them offroad.
Mechanical technology has its uses but the WWII Era vehicles are awful for comfort and driving feel. Not going to lie though, the G-wagen is one sexy beast IMO. The Wrangler is only a 6-speed auto iirc, but there's a company that offers HEMI conversions :D.
Toyota didn't submit any vehicles, disappointingly. Was hoping the 5th Gen 4Runner and new RAV4 would be there :(.
Seriously the WRX transmission is quite nice, how the hell did all of their others end up to be so godawful?
Guess I'm stuck with my 1999 Isuzu Rodeo until I can win the lottery...oil burning, gas guzzling eyesore it may be but hey the money I saved will buy me a decades worth of gas.
Nothing wrong with an old Isuzu, before GM raped and pillaged them :(. Cars are so expensive nowadays, you're about as poor as I am, but add in two kids and a wife. The WRX has a nice manual because its a performance vehicle. Manuals in economy cars are usually sloppy. long throws and not very exciting, which is why I hate to say to get the auto in economy cars. But, the XV Crosstrek could probably be fixed with a short throw shifter, that usually does wonders.