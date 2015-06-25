Mushkin Reactor 512GB SSD Review

Total Storage Bandwidth

In this chart, we average throughput from the previous tests. The benchmark runs each workload three times over roughly one hour, measuring performance in many of the applications we all use on a daily basis.

As we saw in the individual results, Mushkin's 512GB Reactor lands at the bottom of the list. It's a lot faster than a hard drive, so there's something to be said for that. The 256GB model isn't even priced too far from mechanical storage at around $88.