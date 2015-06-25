Mushkin Reactor 512GB SSD Review

Technical Specifications

Mushkin Reactor 1TB View Site

Mushkin Reactor 512GB View Site

Mushkin Reactor 256GB View Site



MORE: Best SSDs For The Money

MORE: Latest Storage News

MORE: Storage in the Forums

After introducing its 1TB Reactor, Mushkin decided to release two additional capacities: 256 and 512GB. Today we're testing the 512GB model.

All three are rated for the same generic performance specifications, though we suspect that the 256GB version is a little slower due to less interleaving. The 512GB model uses the same number of flash packages as the 1TB drive, with half as many dies per package. Still, performance should be nearly identical.

Silicon Motion controllers deliver very high sequential read performance. In fact, in many of our tests over the last year, they delivered the best sequential reads of any platform we compared. Sequential writes land about 80 MB/s lower than premium SSDs like SanDisk's Extreme Pro and Samsung's 850 Pro. With modern SSDs, you pay more for write speed and performance consistency.