Mushkin Reactor 512GB SSD Review

Sequential Write
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Sequential write performance is noticeably lower than many of the other comparison drives.
Crucial's 500GB BX100 uses the same SM2246EN controller and Micron L95B NAND. Performance between the two is nearly identical, even though the BX100 has some of its flash reserved (over-provisioned) for background activity.
I guess because in some ways its so old school. (It saved money back then too.) Back in the "Home Computer" days card-edge connectors were used for expansion connections (on one side of the connection.) Retro consoles used it too with game carts. The PC used it then, and even still today, for expansion AND adding graphics. Back in the day Floppy drives, primarily 5.25" and larger used such a connection for data (and a molex for power.)
If that patent ever gets challenged, I dunno if it will hold-up because of all of that. In Modern storage though, the connector is, currently, unique though.