Is Data Encryption Worth Destroying Your NAS' Performance?

Benchmark Results: Office

The test results from the backup tests are just as disappointing as those from the “HD Video Record” benchmark. Performance losses of up to 80% just cannot be ignored. Again, it is striking how similar the performance is between the NAS devices when encryption is enabled.

The situation is similar in the other tests, though the Thecus N4200 is a little bit faster than its competitors. Only the 29.6 MB/s in the “Office Productivity” test in RAID 1 with encryption activated stands out a bit, and we do not know why. We considered blaming the test setup, but after closely reviewing the test settings and the equipment, as well as running the tests several times, we decided to exclude that.