NEC EA275UHD 27-inch UHD Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.

Off-axis viewing is pretty typical for an IPS panel. Light falloff to the sides is minimal but there is a red/green shift. From the top down you can see at least 50-percent less output but detail is retained pretty well. If you’re looking for a 27 or 28-inch Ultra HD display, the only way to enjoy the superior viewing angles of IPS is to go for the more-expensive 27-inch option. The 28-inchers are currently all TN-based.

Screen Uniformity: Luminance

NEC’s EA-series monitors have only on/off uniformity compensation. To get the five-level option, you have to buy a PA-series screen. As you can see in the EA275UHD’s case, the feature is both subtle and unnecessary. 6.99 percent is among the best we’ve recorded and a drop to 5.42 percent is not a difference you’ll be able to see. You will see the reduction in contrast however.

Here’s the white field measurement.

The improvement is greater in the white field test which tells us that NEC concentrates its correction on the brighter output levels. We’re still not convinced you should use the feature though. 5.99 percent beats many other monitors.

Screen Uniformity: Color

The improvement in color uniformity is fairly small. Neither result is visible to the naked eye. Our sample looks perfect from edge to edge. There are no color shifts nor are there hotspots or light bleed.

Pixel Response And Input Lag

Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

We don’t expect many gamers to shop this monitor but if you do, know that its response is fairly snappy among its 60Hz competition. Overdrive is turned on for this test and it improves motion blur without ghosting. The Acer remains the fastest 60Hz panel we’ve ever tested with its 14ms result.

Here are the lag results.

If you’re gaming in Ultra HD there are faster screens available. At 60Hz you’ll have a hard time besting the XB280HK but the EA275UHD is in line with the jumbo 32 and 40-inch models of the group. Until interface standards and graphics processors allow for higher refresh rates, you’ll have to drop to QHD or FHD resolution for the absolute lowest lag and motion blur.