NEC EA294WMi 29" Monitor Review: 21:9 At Twice The Price

Results: Color Gamut And Performance
Color gamut is measured using a saturation sweep that samples the six main colors (red, green, blue, cyan, magenta, and yellow) at five saturation levels (20, 40, 60, 80, and 100%). This provides a more realistic view of color accuracy. Since there are no color management controls on the EA294WMi, we're only showing the post-calibration graphs (although we’re sure they'd look pretty much the same out-of-box).
While this chart isn’t quite as good as the one generated by AOC's Q2963PM, it’s very close. All of the color points, at every saturation level, are within a hair of perfect. And aside from 100-percent blue, color luminance is superb as well. Since there is no way to adjust color on the EA294WMi, it’s possible that a second sample would measure slightly differently. Regardless, there is no visible error, and the observed performance is excellent.
Again, this display is in the top tier of performance for color accuracy. Only three other monitors have scored better in 2013. The EA294WMi is plenty accurate for professional work, unless you need the wider Adobe RGB 1998 gamut.
Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998
There are basically two categories of displays in use today: those that conform to the sRGB/Rec 709 standard like HDTVs, and wide-gamut panels that show as much as 100 percent of the Adobe RGB 1998 spec. We use Gamutvision to calculate the gamut volume, based on an ICC profile created from actual measurements. We’ve expanded the chart from previous reviews to also include the sRGB gamut volume.
At 97.15 percent, NEC approaches the full sRGB gamut. It also comes a little closer to Adobe RGB 1998 than most other Rec 709. monitors at 70.9 percent. This screen is best suited for productivity, gaming, and entertainment, and it renders the full color gamut in those applications. While pros may need the wider 1998 spec, the EA294WMi’s superb color accuracy makes it well-suited for high-end photo work.
There's also the issue of ultra wide screen. This seems to have a niche market that doesn't exist, a professional grade monitor that's only particularly good at watching movies. People who just watch TV and movies all day aren't going to be willing to spend more than 250 on a monitor , and those who want/need professional features will want as much screen real estate as possible, opting for large 16:9 or 16:10 monitors.
This is exacerbated by the fact that this aspect ratio is literally ONLY helpful for movies, not even TV. having big black bars on each side during a TV show or older movie that doesn't have the cinematic aspect ratio is way more distracting than the thin bars at the top and bottom created by cinematic movies on normal 16:9/10 monitors.
The problem is the bulk of offer and demand gravitates around 1920x1080 since that is what most common forms of entertainment are optimized for. With 1080p screens starting as low as $90, anything higher than that for 3-5X the price becomes a tough sale so these higher-resolution monitors get pitched and priced as "professional" displays instead of trying to compete for people's desktops.
I paid $270 for my 24" 1200p display four years ago. Equivalent models today are usually listed around $400. To me, this seems to indicate that mainstream interest in higher resolution desktop displays has regressed, hence the switch to pitching those nearly exclusively at professionals and enthusiasts.