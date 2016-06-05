NEC EA305WMi 30-inch 16:10 IPS Monitor Review

Color Gamut And Performance

We measured the EA305WMi against the Adobe RGB gamut. There is no sRGB option in the OSD. On the cyan/green/yellow side, saturation targets are spot-on. On the red/magenta/blue side however, there is over-saturation especially in red. The monitor is not intended for color-critical work and reds will look a little more vivid in normal content. NEC has engineered lower luminance levels for those colors to compensate so overall errors are low.

The principal gain from grayscale calibration is that magenta is now right in line with its hue targets. It’s still over-saturated but phasing from blue to red is as it should be. Luminance levels are unaffected and the average error has been reduced by 15-percent.

Now we return to the comparison group.

2.01dE is a respectable mid-pack result in this group of jumbo screens. EA-series monitors are aimed at the enterprise rather than the color-critical professional so this is a perfectly acceptable level of performance.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

The benefit of a large gamut is bright and vivid color no matter what the content. Even though the sRGB and Adobe RGB standards are exceeded, picture quality is high. If you want to take advantage of this, a software color profile can help match up your other devices like cameras and printers. And it is better to have too much color than too little. You can always reduce a gamut but you can’t expand it.