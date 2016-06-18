Trending

NEC PA302W 30-inch 16:10 Professional Monitor Review

For users lamenting the scarcity of 16:10 screens, NEC is supporting the format with its excellent new 30-inch PA302W. This premium display has a gorgeous wide-gamut IPS panel and a factory-certified calibration for both Adobe RGB and sRGB gamuts.

Color Gamut And Performance

The gamut tests showed us the most significant effect of the metamerism setting. You can see that the blue primary is undersaturated, and the issue gets worse as you get closer to the outside of the triangle. Blue luminance is raised to compensate, but the resulting error is still quite visible. When viewing content, the perception is that there is a little more red than there should be, and brighter shades of blue look a bit pale.

Here’s the Adobe RGB mode, and, as expected, turning metamerism off fixes our previous issues. There is absolutely nothing to see here other than perfectly accurate color. It truly doesn’t get better than this.

The sRGB mode is equally exceptional in its accuracy. Are these the best results we’ve recorded? Let’s see below as we return to the comparison group.

The BenQ SW2700PT just noses out the PA302W’s Adobe RGB mode in the color error contest. Can anyone see a difference of .02dE? Certainly not. In fact, that figure isn’t too far from the tolerance level of our i1Pro meter. Notice that the other PA-series screen here also boasts an average color error under 1dE. Making this result more impressive is that it’s the average of 36 measurements.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

Despite the exceptional numbers we recorded in the error tests, the PA302W comes up a tad short in total gamut volume. That’s due to the blue and green primaries, which are the tiniest bit undersaturated. This is not a visible error, but users desiring maximum precision will want to use a custom ICC profile to ensure optimal color matching throughout the entire signal chain.

8 Comments
  • Nuckles_56 18 June 2016 03:35
    That is a very impressive monitor, especially with the colour uniformity numbers, they are crazy
    Reply
  • beetlejuicegr 18 June 2016 05:19
    30 inch and 2560x1600, couldn't it be 2160p? The resolution seems low for 30 inch monitor.
    Reply
  • fordry06 18 June 2016 06:06
    I think to do what this monitor does, making it a 4k monitor would be incredibly expensive.
    Reply
  • Tom Griffin 18 June 2016 14:16
    I wish my 27" 16:10 ASUS monitor was still alive. This monitor not only being cost prohibitive along with the previous NEC monitor review for consumers. But TBH, once you have used a NEC monitor for awhile you never EVER want to go back.
    Reply
  • beshonk 20 June 2016 21:11
    Where are all the 1440p 144hz IPS gaming monitors? there's only two on the market with horrible quality issues >.<
    Reply
  • kittle 23 June 2016 21:51
    18154240 said:
    Where are all the 1440p 144hz IPS gaming monitors? there's only two on the market with horrible quality issues >.<
    Actually you can probably game on this monitor just fine.

    I have the 27" version of this one (PA270W). I play a lot of games and watch quite a bit of netflix with no issues. The color accuracy makes the games and movies look great -- exactly the way the designers and filmmakers intended them to look.
    The only issue is it puts out a LOT of heat. Im guessing the 30" one will produce a bit more.
    Reply
  • bit_user 24 June 2016 02:22
    18170301 said:
    18154240 said:
    Where are all the 1440p 144hz IPS gaming monitors?
    Actually you can probably game on this monitor just fine.
    60 Hz != 144 Hz.
    Reply
  • kittle 28 June 2016 20:32
    18171250 said:
    18170301 said:
    18154240 said:
    Where are all the 1440p 144hz IPS gaming monitors?
    Actually you can probably game on this monitor just fine.
    60 Hz != 144 Hz.
    True there. my NEC only runs at 60hz. but gaming and movies work just fine
    Reply