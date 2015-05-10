NEC PA322UHD 32-Inch Ultra HD Monitor Review

Color Gamut And Performance
For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.
When we measured the PA322UHD’s default state in Adobe RGB mode, we were surprised by the under-saturated and off-hue blue primary. After exploring the Advanced menu, we discovered Metamerism was turned on. This is a color-compensation feature that really should be left off. If you need to match this monitor to another screen or do anything else outside accepted standards, it’s best to simply make the adjustments to white balance and color gamut rather than relying on a preset. You can see the blue issues also affect magenta.
After turning Metamerism off and making a few tweaks in the CMS, we recorded the above result for the Adobe RGB mode. With all errors under two DeltaE, you won’t see any color issues at all. This is what we expect from a $3000 display.
The result from sRGB mode is pretty much the same. All color saturations are on or near their targets, and luminance levels are only slightly above the zero-percent line.
Now we return to the comparison group:
Dell's UP3214Q moves back to the top of the group in color accuracy, but only by a hair. For all intents and purposes, it and the two NEC screens are in the same category. BenQ's BL3201PT appears just behind them; that monitor sells for about one-third the price. Of course, it doesn't enable the wider Adobe RGB gamut though.
Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB
The PA322UHD doesn’t quite hit 100 percent in our gamut volume calculations due to colors that are just the tiniest bit under-saturated. With error levels below one DeltaE, though, we don’t consider the volume result to be an issue. The top three screens are perfectly suited to professional users with their wide-gamut options. If you don’t need Adobe RGB, BenQ's offering is worth serious consideration.
