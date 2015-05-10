Trending

NEC PA322UHD 32-Inch Ultra HD Monitor Review

We haven’t seen any new IGZO UHD panels for a while, but NEC surprised us with its PA322UHD. Priced at the level of a precision instrument, it promises accuracy with a factory calibration. Today we test it in our labs.

Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

When we measured the PA322UHD’s default state in Adobe RGB mode, we were surprised by the under-saturated and off-hue blue primary. After exploring the Advanced menu, we discovered Metamerism was turned on. This is a color-compensation feature that really should be left off. If you need to match this monitor to another screen or do anything else outside accepted standards, it’s best to simply make the adjustments to white balance and color gamut rather than relying on a preset. You can see the blue issues also affect magenta.

After turning Metamerism off and making a few tweaks in the CMS, we recorded the above result for the Adobe RGB mode. With all errors under two DeltaE, you won’t see any color issues at all. This is what we expect from a $3000 display.

The result from sRGB mode is pretty much the same. All color saturations are on or near their targets, and luminance levels are only slightly above the zero-percent line.

Now we return to the comparison group:

Dell's UP3214Q moves back to the top of the group in color accuracy, but only by a hair. For all intents and purposes, it and the two NEC screens are in the same category. BenQ's BL3201PT appears just behind them; that monitor sells for about one-third the price. Of course, it doesn't enable the wider Adobe RGB gamut though.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

The PA322UHD doesn’t quite hit 100 percent in our gamut volume calculations due to colors that are just the tiniest bit under-saturated. With error levels below one DeltaE, though, we don’t consider the volume result to be an issue. The top three screens are perfectly suited to professional users with their wide-gamut options. If you don’t need Adobe RGB, BenQ's offering is worth serious consideration.

  Nuckles_56 10 May 2015 07:57
    I was wondering and couldn't see anywhere but what HDMI and display port versions is the panel using?
    
  MonsterCookie 10 May 2015 12:47
    In this bad economy, where especially the "first wirld" countries are affected who kould pay for such toys, asking 3000$ (nowadays the same as 3000Euros) is almost ludacris. That is the price for a decent used car.

    Please just make first standard 30-inch 256x1600 screens available for an affordable price, and only after that is done, hope to sell these gems on the market.

    No offence, but here in Europe things are running so bad, that even design companies (where color accuracy is important are outsourcing), and they definitely cannot afford to splash 3000Euros of a darn computer screen.
    Not even talking about the private sector.
    
  MonsterCookie 10 May 2015 12:56
    I know that that there will be hundreds of people commenting that for them this monitor is cheap.
    Well, lucky YOU!

    In socialist (nowadays becoming almost communist) countries like within the EU, where the state steals 48% of our salary as tax, we do *NOT* make six figures to pay for these things. Period.

    Btw, Tom's. Why on earth is there no Edit button?
    Just noticed that I made lots of typos in my first post because I was so angry at the price...
    
  beebbeeb 10 May 2015 13:51
    The other top dog is Eizo, and the proper comparator is obviously Eizo ColourEdge series. Hope that Tom's Hardware will do a review of Eizo soon.
    
  Tanquen 10 May 2015 18:41
    This is kind of out there. My 5 year old Dell U3011 (16:10, 2560x1600) was $950 when I got 2 of them, has 10-bit color and works fine. Going up to edge lit LED at 3840x2160 (16:9 Yuck!) , 5 years later for $3000 is too much. For $2000 it should be 4096x2160 or 5120x3200 (16:10) and have a better multi zone LED back light and have a better response time.

    TVs are bigger and do it for much less.

    Eizo and LG have 30"-ish 4096x2160 displays for less and what is with the bezels still being so huge. Look how deep this this is, why is the bezel so big. Again, bigger TVs have small bezels and people actually want to put two or three PC monitors next to each other.
    
  Tanquen 10 May 2015 18:47
    Oops.
    
  Shankovich 10 May 2015 19:53
    Some comments aren't realizing this is a professional oriented monitor. Targeted to artists, video editors, probably some types of engineers. Not for gaming guys (though it could game quite well it seems)
    
  mechanus 10 May 2015 19:58
    If I had $3000 I'd start a business like selling stuff on amazon instead of spend it on a lot tiny light bulbs under a glass sheet.
    
  mechanus 10 May 2015 19:59
    If I had $3000 I'd start a business like selling stuff on amazon instead of spend it on a lot tiny light bulbs under a glass sheet.
  Narcissistic_Martyr 10 May 2015 20:23
    Looks like a good professional monitor. Not for gamers of course though.
    