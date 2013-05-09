A Free-To-Play MMO? Neverwinter Performance, Benchmarked

Test System And Graphics Hardware
Free-to-play MMOs are all about attracting as many players as possible, so we're hoping that Neverwinter can accommodate low-end rigs. On the other hand, gamers with high-end hardware should get to enjoy better-looking graphics for their platform investment. Therefore, we're testing graphics cards that range from the Radeon HD 6450 and GeForce 210 to the Radeon HD 7970 in CrossFire and GeForce GTX 690.
In addition, we're adding multiple CPU tests and even mobile AMD A10 and Intel Core i5 processors with integrated graphics to the mix.
|Test System
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-3550 (Ivy Bridge) 3.3 GHz Base Clock Rate, 3.7 GHz Maximum Turbo Boost
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte Z77X-UP7, LGA 1155, Chipset: Intel Z77 Express
|Networking
|On-Board Gigabit LAN controller
|Memory
|Corsair Vengeance LP PC3-16000, 4 x 4 GB, 1600 MT/s, CL 8-8-8-24-2T
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black 1 TB, 7,200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s
|Power
|ePower EP-1200E10-T2 1,200 W, ATX12V, EPS12V
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 8
|DirectX
|DirectX 11.1
|Graphics Drivers
|AMD Catalyst 13.5 Beta 2Nvidia GeForce 320.00 BetaIntel Graphics Driver 9.18.10.3071
|Benchmarks
|Neverwinter
|Custom THG Benchmark, 60-second Fraps run, Hall Of Justice area
It's running a 3317u w/HD4000 4GB RAM on Win8 @ 1600x900 & it runs w/o issues on minimum settings (100% scale, 50% hi-res character draw distance).
No exact numbers to report, but I can run around the main city (which with it being the central congregation point for everyone tends to be one of the laggier spots) without issues. Sure it doesn't look the best my any stretch, but it's workable without a doubt in a pinch.
i could believe fx8350 sinking itself to core i3 level performance (it's kinda fx8350's routine) but hd4000 significantly outperforming radeon 7660g in min., avg., and frame time variance? with dual core i5 vs quadcore a10 even...
how would an overclocked i5 3550 or 3570k or fx6300 would fare in this game?
A good measure of how badly the 4600M is limiting performance would be to give the 5800K a run with its integrated graphics - there's a significant clock speed difference.
You obviously missed where they said it is unrelated to Neverwinter Nights - different studio, totally different game. Neverwinter is merely a place in the Forgotten Realms. So bringing up 'waaaahhh, I want NWN3' is rather pointless here.
And I don't see how an MMO based on the Forgotten Realms ruins everything. Why can't you have both this AND NWN3? Just don't play this one, and play what you want... :)
I'm sorry, but this comparison is ABSOLUTELY WRONG. Yes, it's easier to trade for pay-to-play content in neverwinter, but you then say that this is far better to DDO, where you can't...
Except that you can. Playing even a little bit will give you favor with certain patrons. As you get more of this favor, you are AUTOMATICALLY given "turbine points" which is the currency you buy with money. You can earn everything in the game just by playing; sure, it'll take a little while, but I'm sure that neverwinters' solution will too.
So don't make a claim that's completely wrong, please. The "review" parts on the game felt so biased it's not even funny.