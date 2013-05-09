A Free-To-Play MMO? Neverwinter Performance, Benchmarked

Test System And Graphics Hardware

Free-to-play MMOs are all about attracting as many players as possible, so we're hoping that Neverwinter can accommodate low-end rigs. On the other hand, gamers with high-end hardware should get to enjoy better-looking graphics for their platform investment. Therefore, we're testing graphics cards that range from the Radeon HD 6450 and GeForce 210 to the Radeon HD 7970 in CrossFire and GeForce GTX 690.

In addition, we're adding multiple CPU tests and even mobile AMD A10 and Intel Core i5 processors with integrated graphics to the mix.