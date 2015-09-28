System Builder Marathon Q3 2015: Gaming PC

Component Selection
With my budget in hand, I set out to start picking my components. For a fleeting moment, I got the notion that I might be able to use a Skylake processor and still somehow manage to afford a decent graphics card as well. That lasted for all of 30 seconds, until my budget brought me back to Earth and I accepted the reality of the situation. With Skylake off the table, and since I happened to have an extra $100 for hardware, I decided to go back to the Q1 2015 $700 build and see what I could do to improve upon it. The chief complaints from that build seem to be the lack of an SSD, a lackluster motherboard, and the poor choice of power supply. Let's see if I can manage to do any better.
The focus of my build is on gaming, so this means forgoing the possibility of a Skylake or Haswell i5 in order to shift what little money I have into funding the graphics card.
Also, your particular board may "technically" support CFX, but that bottom slot is only PCIe 2.0 x4 and will severely handicap any second GPU you add.
But still a good, efficient build nonetheless. Your build will definitely cream mine in the productivity benchmarks come Wednesday.
A 380 or 970 is pretty much all most of us really need. The PC market is mature and has been for some time, spending on top end hardware doesn't make sense any longer. I'm waiting for KabyLake which should have enough graphics performance for my MOBA and other competitive gaming needs. Unless you're looking at buying into VR in which case a PS4+Morpheus needs to be considered.
Though in the AMD build you can get a cpu cooler later down the road and OC the 860k.
This for me is the Intel main advantage: FM2 upgrade path is a 3rd party cpu cooler + overclock.
Haswell upgrade path is an i5/i7/xeon.
again just for the academics of it more than anything. just curious how it would hold up to this i3 build.
but overall nice build, i even don't mind the evga psu. it's not as bad as folks want it ot be. it has reviewed very well and is solid for it's proper uses. though i am not so sure about it being capable of a second 380. i'd go with a bit better psu for that.