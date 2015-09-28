System Builder Marathon Q3 2015: Gaming PC

Introduction

System Builder Marathon Q3 2015

Here are links to each of the five articles in this quarter’s System Builder Marathon (we’ll update them as each story is published). And remember, these systems are all being given away at the end of the marathon.

To enter the giveaway, please fill out this SurveyGizmo form, and be sure to read the complete rules before entering!

$800 AMD Mini PC

$800 Gaming PC $800 Prosumer PC

System Value Compared

Gaming PC

I'm fairly new to Tom's Hardware, with only a handful of articles under my belt. However, that didn't stop Thomas from asking if I wanted to give it a go on this quarter's System Builder Marathon. I've got a strong background in IT, with experience as both a systems administrator and as an independent contractor. A good part of my independent work has involved me spec'ing and building systems for clients, so I'm not exactly new to the build. After getting the rules and budget from Thomas, I was ready to get to work.

This quarter, Thomas, Eric, and I are all building $800 systems, well $700, with the remaining money reserved for the operating system. Additionally, there isn't any particular purpose that these machines are required to fulfill, meaning they aren't specifically supposed to be gaming- or workstation-oriented systems, for example. Rather, the goal is simply to take the budget given and build the "best" machines we can, benchmark them, and then compare their performance and value. Thomas chose to build something more workstation-oriented, while I went the opposite direction and built a rig better suited for gaming. Eric chose to break away from the pack and build something vaguely gaming-oriented, but with an AMD processor.

Price wise, I think that $800 (with OS) is a good target for any budget-oriented build. It's just enough money for a gaming rig that will push decent settings on most current games at high resolutions but can also be upgraded in the future, all without breaking the bank.

CPU Intel Core i3-4170 View Site

Motherboard ASRock H97M Pro 4 View Site

Memory G.SKILL Ares 8GB View Site