Nokia Lumia 710 Review: Windows Phone 7 On A Budget

Windows Phone 7: A Quick Rundown
Most enthusiasts have at least played with a friend's Android- or iOS-based device. Windows Phone 7 is a far less common animal. If you've tried out the Windows 8 developer preview, then WP7 should feel pretty familiar. Both operating environments employ the Metro UI, though there's a fair chance that you didn't know it was originally intended for phones. Microsoft's use of Metro in Windows 8 was a more recent decision that was made in order to more effectively unify the company's product line-up, from the smartphones it powers to its Xbox 360.
It'd be easy to spend an entire story talking about Windows Phone 7, and indeed, we plan to do just that in the days to come. However, it's impossible to talk about the Lumia 710 without some feedback on the WP7 ecosystem.
- The home screen is only displayed in vertical orientation, and it consists of arrangeable tiles that you can pin. Each represents an application or action.
- WP7-based phones have three navigation keys: Back, Home, and Search.
- The arrow key on the home screen expands, exposing a full menu (no landscape mode).
- Individual applications can switch between landscape and portrait mode.
- Naturally, you scroll with your fingers.
- Synchronization must occur through the Zune application in Windows. On Macs, you need Windows Phone 7 Connector.
At present, it's hard to really pin down how the Windows Phone 7 story will play out. Its interface is nice, but there just aren't many apps available for it (relative to Android). Notably missing are the impressive 3D games. Yeah, we know. Many folks think smartphone-based gaming is silly. However, we contend that the existence of high-quality games, even if they come across as mere exhibitions, indicate the potential of well-designed hardware and, ideally, a development platform that more mainstream programmers can jump into.
Android has Riptide GP, Galaxy of Fire 2, Sprinkle, and Shadowgun. Then, there's Real Racing HD 2 and Infinity Blade on iOS. In comparison, WP7 has Need for Speed: Undercover. Really, it's just another racing game, and its graphical detail is pretty blocky.
Microsoft is emphasizing the quality-over-quantity message. However, as the market for WP7 expands, so too will the demand for a broader selection of applications able to satisfy a broader audience. We'll have to look forward to that evolution as it happens.
Not quite sure how many people even use the feature.
Out of everybody you see when you go out, count the amount of people video calling compared to making a regular call.
The mid-year WP7 update, Tango, will reportedly add skype functionality.
As for actually using skype, I have had android phones and tablets with it but I have never bothered to use it. My HTC Titan has a nice front facing camera, but I'd have rather they took it out and cut the cost by $20 for all the use its going to get.
Instead of "Nokie" it should be "Nokia".
that was the problem ...
1. Universal mail box
2. Browser doesn't close if I switch apps
My question is simple, how well does the Lumia 710 handle switching between tasks? Does it manage it as well as blackberry and is the mail box universal?
Personally frontfacing cam, and HDMI out and that phones a winner for me. Add a keyboard and I'll worship it lol.
Depends on where you are at buddy boy. If you live in the USA, then you are probably right (although I have skyped to an Ipod in the US). But move yourself outside of the country, where 95 percent of the worlds population lives. Now you want to call someone from country to country... on a cell phone... its expensive. Or I can go to a free Wifi spot and use Skype absolutely free.
I know its cool to think that every product on earth will only be used in middle class America, but that may not be such a great view point if you are actually in business (even though it is the same viewpoint that caused the USA to fail).
Just nit-picking here, but the samsung focus has touchscreen keys for the back, home, and search. Just saying.