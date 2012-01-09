Nokia Lumia 710 Review: Windows Phone 7 On A Budget

Special Features: Nokia Drive, ESPN, TeleNav GPS, And T-Mobile TV
|Preinstalled Apps on Lumia 710/800
|Freely Available
|Slacker Radio, Netflix
|Loaded by Carrier
|TeleNav GPS, T-Mobile TV
|Loaded by Vendor
|Nokia Drive, ESPN
Our Lumia 710 comes from T-Mobile, so it includes TeleNav GPS and T-Mobile TV. The first might seem like an odd addition since Nokia has its own navigation software. However, T-Mobile includes TeleNav GPS on each of its WP7 phones. At the end of the day it's not addition everyone will want because you have to pay $9.99 per month to get turn-by-turn and voice-guided navigation.
T-Mobile TV is a bit more interesting, as it's a rare demonstration of IPTV. Unfortunately, the number of live TV streams is pretty modest. You're only able to choose between news, business, or sports (via ESPN Mobile TV). Similarly, on-demand programming is also fairly limited. Only shows from TLC, E!, Lifetime, Oxygen, CBS, ABC, and USA Networks are available.
My biggest complaint, though, centers on the quality of Wi-Fi-based streaming. As you can see in the first video above, the picture is exceedingly blocky and choppy. Really, it's unwatchable. Switch to T-Mobile's HSPA+ network, though, and the resulting stream comes through clearly. The problem seems limited to T-Mobile TV, since we didn't have any trouble using Netflix over Wi-Fi.
The Nokia Drive application is probably what you'll switch to once you realize that paying $10 a month for TeleNav GPS is too-pricey of a proposition. It's a simpler app, but it works. You get turn-by-turn instructions and voice-guided navigation, even if the interface isn't as fancy. The real value of this program comes from its ability to download entire maps and work without a data connection, though you do need that connection (or Wi-Fi) when you first type in a destination address.
The ESPN application is the bundle's gem. First, it’s exclusive to Nokia. But it's also just an awesome addition for any sports junkie. This title is split into sections: scores, news, ESPN's twitter feed, and videos. If you want to get more specific, you can also filter by sport and teams.
Not quite sure how many people even use the feature.
Out of everybody you see when you go out, count the amount of people video calling compared to making a regular call.
The mid-year WP7 update, Tango, will reportedly add skype functionality.
As for actually using skype, I have had android phones and tablets with it but I have never bothered to use it. My HTC Titan has a nice front facing camera, but I'd have rather they took it out and cut the cost by $20 for all the use its going to get.
Instead of "Nokie" it should be "Nokia".
that was the problem ...
1. Universal mail box
2. Browser doesn't close if I switch apps
My question is simple, how well does the Lumia 710 handle switching between tasks? Does it manage it as well as blackberry and is the mail box universal?
Personally frontfacing cam, and HDMI out and that phones a winner for me. Add a keyboard and I'll worship it lol.
Depends on where you are at buddy boy. If you live in the USA, then you are probably right (although I have skyped to an Ipod in the US). But move yourself outside of the country, where 95 percent of the worlds population lives. Now you want to call someone from country to country... on a cell phone... its expensive. Or I can go to a free Wifi spot and use Skype absolutely free.
I know its cool to think that every product on earth will only be used in middle class America, but that may not be such a great view point if you are actually in business (even though it is the same viewpoint that caused the USA to fail).
Just nit-picking here, but the samsung focus has touchscreen keys for the back, home, and search. Just saying.