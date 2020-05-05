Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 2GB Review

Gigabyte GeForce GT 1030 2GB deals 38 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Gigabyte GeForce GT 710 2GB... Amazon £51.63 View Gigabyte NVIDIA GeForce GT... Scan £72.49 View Gigabyte GeForce GT 1030 2GB... Laptops Direct £75.97 View Gigabyte GT 1030 LOW Profile... Amazon Prime £83.16 View Show More Deals

StarCraft II (DirectX 9)

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The numbers we generated in our Radeon RX 550 review showed how much faster AMD’s cards are than HD Graphics 530. However, we didn’t really need to see 200 FPS+ performance. Bumping the game’s detail preset up from Medium to High helps temper this a bit, taking us to mid-100s.

GeForce GTX 1050 and 950 sit up top, followed by Radeon RX 460. GeForce GT 1030 trails Radeon RX 550 slightly, but the difference isn’t going to be perceptible. What’s important is that both entry-level discrete cards are dramatically faster than HD Graphics 530—GT 1030 beats Intel’s on-die engine by more than 200%.



