Trending

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 & 1050 Ti Review

By ,

Ashes of the Singularity, BattleField 1, Doom & GTA V

Ashes of the Singularity

Image 1 of 5

Image 2 of 5

Image 3 of 5

Image 4 of 5

Image 5 of 5

After a driver update, the Radeon RX 470 and 460 are notably faster than they were in our RX 460 review. Of course, the 470’s advantage is exaggerated given Asus’ aggressive overclock compared to our old Sapphire board. But even in the face of a speed-up, the RX 460 succumbs to both 1050s. That’s bad news for AMD, since AotS is a showcase of what its GCN architecture can do fully utilized.

At least in this first benchmark, the GTX 1050’s victory over EVGA’s tuned GeForce GTX 950 is significant. Not only is the 1050 faster, but it’s also less expensive and devoid of the eight-pin power connector on EVGA’s flagship previous-gen model.

We’ll also point out that Nvidia may have a tough time convincing gamers to pay almost 30% more money for 128 extra CUDA cores and 4 GB of memory when the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti’s advantage ducks in under 10%.

Battlefield 1

Image 1 of 5

Image 2 of 5

Image 3 of 5

Image 4 of 5

Image 5 of 5

The story in Battlefield 1 looks a lot like Ashes: mainly, the RX 470 enjoys a nice big lead, GeForce GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti beat AMD’s Radeon RX 460, and the 1050 Ti fails to distinguish itself.

We’re still running through BF1 to identify a better sequence than the opening of Through Mud and Blood. For now, though, that’s what we have to work with. You can clearly identify the first third of our test, where the tank drives itself and we keep its turret pointing straight ahead, a middle section where the tank stops, and a more intense “assault” passage where the on-screen action induces particularly large frame time spikes on the GeForce cards. AMD’s cards appear largely immune, though they encounter smaller peaks through more of our run.

Doom

Image 1 of 5

Image 2 of 5

Image 3 of 5

Image 4 of 5

Image 5 of 5

An almost-14% advantage is GeForce GTX 1050 Ti’s largest over the 1050 thus far. But a bigger win in Doom is dulled by the Radeon RX 460 wedging itself between Nvidia’s new models.

Interestingly, it looks like the frame time issues we were seeing from AMD and Nvidia worked themselves out over the past three months. All four of the boards we retested using new drivers post much lower frame time variance through our benchmark.

GTA V

Image 1 of 5

Image 2 of 5

Image 3 of 5

Image 4 of 5

Image 5 of 5

Switching over from APIs like DirectX 12 and Vulkan to DirectX 11 has a definite impact on our results. AMD’s Radeon RX 470 continues topping the chart, but its lead over GeForce GTX 1050 Ti is under 11%. In turn, the 1050 Ti is just 10% faster than GeForce GTX 1050. The value proposition associated with each step up isn’t very compelling when you consider what those cards cost.

We mentioned that GeForce GTX 1050’s ability to hold off the Radeon RX 460 in Ashes and BF1 was significant—those DX12 titles facilitate better utilization of AMD’s architecture. DirectX 11 isn’t as friendly to the Radeons, and as such the Radeon RX 460 appears near the bottom of our GTA V chart. Though new drivers help a little bit, even a vanilla GTX 1050 leads by almost 45%.

In absolute terms, the GeForce GTX 1050s experience lower frame times through our benchmark sequence. However, they do encounter greater variance through the first 10 or 15 seconds of this test. None of that was perceptible as decreased smoothness on-screen, but it’s still interesting to see both cards demonstrating the same behavior.

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table

MORE: All Graphics Content

85 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Corwin65 25 October 2016 13:35
    Seeing pricing at $200 for the 1050 Ti.
    Reply
  • ingtar33 25 October 2016 13:41
    yeah, no way in heck the 1050 sells at 110, probably will be much closer to 150-170
    Reply
  • WildCard999 25 October 2016 13:42
    EVGA GTX 1050 ti around $150
    http://www.evga.com/Products/ProductList.aspx?type=0&family=GeForce+10+Series+Family&chipset=GTX+1050+Ti
    EVGA GTX 1050 around $120
    http://www.evga.com/Products/ProductList.aspx?type=0&family=GeForce+10+Series+Family&chipset=GTX+1050

    It will probably be about $20-$30 more for the SSC & FTW versions.
    Reply
  • elbert 25 October 2016 13:44
    Leaks suggested the 1050ti is as fast as the 960 and R9 280. I would love to have seen if that was true. My 280 is getting old and needs an upgrade. Any chance those can be added to the benchmarks?
    Reply
  • tslot05qsljgo9ed 25 October 2016 13:45
    Blind Troll

    Zortac GTX 1050 Mini: $109.95
    Zortac GTX 1050 Ti Mini: $139.95

    http://www.newegg.com/Product/ProductList.aspx?Submit=ENE&IsNodeId=1&Description=1050&bop=And&SrchInDesc=zotac&Page=1&PageSize=36&order=BESTMATCH
    Reply
  • Onus 25 October 2016 13:49
    I wonder if a low-profile single-slot GTX1050 will come out...
    Reply
  • Corwin65 25 October 2016 13:49
    18776894 said:
    Blind Troll

    Zortac GTX 1050 Mini: $109.95
    Zortac GTX 1050 Ti Mini: $139.95

    http://www.newegg.com/Product/ProductList.aspx?Submit=ENE&IsNodeId=1&Description=1050&bop=And&SrchInDesc=zotac&Page=1&PageSize=36&order=BESTMATCH

    If you're in the market snag one of those before prices jump.
    Reply
  • cdrkf 25 October 2016 13:53
    @Elbert no way the 1050ti is going to best the 280, it's just not got enough resources behind it.

    You'd be far better looking at an RX 470 / 480 card or one of the 1060 cards imo. The only advantage to the 1050ti over your current card is lower power consumption, although the 280 isn't that bad anyhow.
    Reply
  • artk2219 25 October 2016 13:56
    All I am seeing is a nice pricewar brewing for the midrange segment. The RX 460 needs to drop to 90 to 95. and the 470 should ideally drop to 150 to 160. On Nvidias end the 1050 is just fine at 110, but the ti needs to drop to 130 to 135. Either way, i would save a little more and take a used R9 290 over any of them, but thats me. The only real reason to be crazy excited about the 1050, is if your limited to a single slot case and need a low power but decent performance card. In which case the 1050's are an excellent option, we really could use a nice single slot card.
    Reply
  • spdragoo 25 October 2016 14:11
    @Elbert: Didn't find direct comparisons to the R9 280, but Techspot's review showed benchmark comparisons to the R9 380 (which is pretty much on par with the 280):

    http://www.techspot.com/review/1269-nvidia-geforce-gtx-1050/

    @CDRKF: Technically, you're correct: the GTX 1050Ti didn't (consistently) put in a better performance than the GTX 960 or R9 380. However, there were a couple of games that it beat them in (beating the 960 more often than the 380), & even when it didn't beat them its performance was right in the ballpark. To me, that says that either the 1050 or 1050Ti would make an excellent card for someone wanting to replace a broken R9 280/280 or GTX 960, but doesn't have the budget for a GTX 1060 or RX 470/480, & especially a good choice for someone whose system (*cough* OEM garbage *cough*) doesn't allow them to use a GPU that requires PCIe power connectors...as long as they're not expecting to game any higher than 1080p resolutions.
    Reply