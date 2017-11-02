Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti 8GB Review: Vega In The Crosshairs

MSI Z270 Gaming Pro Carbon deals 443 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 8GB MSI Z270 Gaming Pro... Amazon £62.65 View

Metro: Last Light Redux (DirectX 11)

2560x1440 Results

Radeon RX Vega 56 is slightly faster than the GeForce GTX 1070 in Metro: Last Light Redux. But it cannot hold off MSI’s 1070 Ti card, which situates itself between Vega 56 and GeForce GTX 1080.

3840x2160 Results

Sagging performance under the Very High preset with SSAA enabled at 2560x1440 compelled us to specify High quality without anti-aliasing at 3840x2160. The result is smoother frame rates. Again, though, GeForce GTX 1070 Ti lands ahead of Vega 56.



