Nvidia GeForce GTX 465 1 GB Review: Zotac Puts Fermi On A Diet

Test Setup And Benchmarks

Test Hardware Processor Intel Core i7-980X (Gulftown) 3.33 GHz, 6.4 GT/s, 12MB L3 Cache, power-saving settings enabled. Turbo Boost enabled Motherboard Gigabyte X58A-UD5 (LGA 1366) X58/ICH10, BIOS F5 Memory Kingston HyperX DDR3 (3 x 2GB) KHX2000C8D3T1K3/6GX @ DDR3-1333 7-7-7-24 Hard Drive Intel SSDSA2MH160G2C1 160GB SATA 3 Gb/s Graphics Cards Zotac GeForce GTX 465 1GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 480 Nvidia GeForce GTX 470 AMD Radeon HD 5870 AMD Radeon HD 5850 AMD Radeon HD 5830 Power Supply Cooler Master UCP 1,100W CPU Cooler Intel DBX-B Thermal Solution System Software And Drivers Operating System Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 DirectX DirectX 11 Platform Driver Intel INF Chipset Update Utility 9.1.1.1019 Graphics Driver Nvidia GeForce 257.15 AMD Catalyst 10.5

You'll notice that we're using an unreleased driver from Nvidia. GeForce 257.15 is a beta release, and it is available on Nvidia's Web site; it's just not WHQL-certified yet.

Also, we didn't do any testing with Metro 2033 this time around. For some reason, on this particular platform with the 257.15 driver, the game consistently crashed on start-up.