Nvidia GeForce GTX 465 1 GB Review: Zotac Puts Fermi On A Diet

Benchmark Results: Crysis

Old though it might be, Crysis remains a demanding DirectX 10 title. Using Very High quality settings, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 480 and AMD’s Radeon HD 5870 go head-to-head. Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 470 and AMD’s Radeon HD 5850 go head-to-head. And Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 465 is outmaneuvered by AMD’s Radeon HD 5830. That’d be fine if the 5830 were a pricier card, but it’s actually the GTX 465 that costs more.

Fortunately for Nvidia, by the time we’ve worked our way this far down the stack, neither the Radeon HD 5830 or the GeForce GTX 465 are powerful enough to cut through Crysis with these quality settings.