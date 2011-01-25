Trending

Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti Review: GF114 Rises, GF100 Rides Off

GF100, your services are no longer required. Nvidia’s GF114 GPU displaces the last card based on the company’s 3 billion-transistor chip using fewer than two billion transistors. It’s amazing what a little optimization can do. Welcome, GeForce GTX 560 Ti.

Benchmark Results: Lost Planet 2 (DX11)

Another TWIMTBP title, it’s really no surprise to see GeForce cards dominating in Lost Planet 2. What is a little more surprising is to see the Radeon HD 6950 climb from behind to take a second-place finish at 2560x1600.

The GeForce GTX 560 Ti being judged today hangs right alongside the GeForce GTX 470, showing us that CUDA cores alone don’t translate to gaming performance—texturing throughput is also an issue, and the GF114’s architecture is better suited to mainstream gaming than some of Nvidia’s higher-end GPU configurations.

Interestingly, AMD’s Radeon HD 5870 doesn’t fare nearly as well here, though it picks up steam at 2560x1600.

  • reprotected 25 January 2011 20:13
    Some areas could be improved, but this is still pretty decent. Just lower the price 50 dollars please Nvidia and I will buy 10 of them. :)
  • 25 January 2011 20:15
    Wow, it's not as powerful as I expected with that kind of energy use.
  • geekapproved 25 January 2011 20:30
    Either way, my conclusion on the GTX 560 Ti doesn't change. It still doesn't present me with the overwhelming urge to upgrade. AMD's cards simply look better in comparison, based on their performance.

    FAIL
  • hardcore_gamer 25 January 2011 20:34
    6950 is really better than a GTX560Ti, and consumes less power.Gigabyte's 1Ghz card is interesting.If it has the performance of a 6950 at $269, AMD'll be forced to reduce the price (again)
  • anacandor 25 January 2011 20:40
    I'd love to see some more benchies on that Gigabyte card like noise and temps, for only $20 more it seems like a steal!
  • amazing2 25 January 2011 20:44
  • James296 25 January 2011 21:12
    I waited to see what this card was going to be like but it feels more like a rebranded GTX 460/470 as far as performance so I'm just going to skip the GTX 560 "Ti" and go for the GTX 570
  • cknobman 25 January 2011 21:20
    GeekApprovedFAIL
    Bigger FAIL
  • hixbot 25 January 2011 21:27
    So can the 6950 1GB be unlocked to a 6970? If not, I'm not sure it has the value the author mentioned, not when compared to the 2GB 6950 which comes with the free upgrade.
