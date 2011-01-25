Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti Review: GF114 Rises, GF100 Rides Off

Benchmark Results: Lost Planet 2 (DX11)

Another TWIMTBP title, it’s really no surprise to see GeForce cards dominating in Lost Planet 2. What is a little more surprising is to see the Radeon HD 6950 climb from behind to take a second-place finish at 2560x1600.

The GeForce GTX 560 Ti being judged today hangs right alongside the GeForce GTX 470, showing us that CUDA cores alone don’t translate to gaming performance—texturing throughput is also an issue, and the GF114’s architecture is better suited to mainstream gaming than some of Nvidia’s higher-end GPU configurations.

Interestingly, AMD’s Radeon HD 5870 doesn’t fare nearly as well here, though it picks up steam at 2560x1600.