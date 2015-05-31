Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 Ti 6GB Review

2D And 3D CAD
AutoCAD 2015: 2D and 3D Performance
Autodesk uses Microsoft’s Direct3D (instead of OpenGL) across almost its entire product line. This means that any special optimizations are pointless, and consumer graphics cards, with their normal GeForce and Catalyst drivers, perform well.
The 2D performance is almost the same across the board. That it looks like there’s a difference in the graph below is due only to where the axis starts.
It’s the same for 3D performance. But let’s be realistic: all of the cards in this test are more than sufficient for these types of workloads.
SPECviewperf 12
The newest version of the popular benchmark suite SPECviewperf 12 contains the original source code for an assortment of professional applications and corresponding workloads for them. End users wouldn’t be able to afford the licenses or the work it takes to generate the model files for the suite's software. We like SPECviewperf because it gives us a general idea of where these cards (and their drivers) land relative to each other.
If you're interested in learning more, check out Workstation Graphics: 19 Cards Tested In SPECviewperf 12. A detailed introduction to each of the suite's tests is available in that piece.
The SPECviewperf 12 results demonstrate that desktop graphics cards generally have a hard time with professional applications due to missing driver optimizations. Then again, and very interestingly, this isn’t the case for all professional applications, either.
It’s surprising to see just how much missing driver optimizations affect the performance of gaming cards. Even a monster like Nvidia's GeForce GTX Titan X can’t compete in the workstation graphics space, conceding that role to actual workstation graphics cards. Even AMD’s small FirePro W7100 leaves its desktop-oriented competition in the dust, as demonstrated in these last two examples:
I guess i am the only one paying for rent out there.
i personally find 4k at sub 48 inch stupid... but than again, i had 800x600 monitors at 15 inches and played some games at 640x480 on 17 inch screens, i also played ps1 games, so once hd came around and was single gpu at 1080p i had no issues whatsoever with jaggies any more.
im not paying 500+$ for AA
im also not sacrificing that much processing power for AA
hell im 1920x1200 at 24 inch... i dont use aa.
granted, a monitor could last you 5+ years if you get a good one so you can see it as an investment, and a gpu, im learning more and more if you sell your high end gpu the moment a new high end gpu comes out, you can get a sizeable upgrade every year for under 100$ and you over all come out ahead.
sorry im tired as hell, i just realized i dont know which way to meant your comment to be taken.
Again though, for most customers, the 980ti is the obvious choice. I just feel like nVidia totally screwed over most of their Titan X customers now. And why? Well, I really think the 980ti will be the cheaper answer to AMD's Fury or whatever Fiji will be called, Really interested to see how it will do. If Fiji beats the Titan X/980ti, it's rumored $800 price point would make the 980ti a somewhat compelling offer depending on how well it does.
In the end, I'm loving this competition!
If you don't have $1000 of discretionary income each year, you need a better job. Better question would be, what adult doesn't have $1000 for a graphics card and a monitor?
Wowza.
NVidia only reference model? (sigh)
I get the reasons. Minimal competition plus overclocking with better cooler beats Titan X hands down (for gaming). Plus, maybe we'll see non-reference later.
FYI, the EVGA 980 Hybrid got 1600MHz on GPU. That's a fan on main card for VRM's etc and Liquid cooler loop just for GPU with 12cm rad/fan. Even if it "only" got 1300MHz for 980Ti that's still a 30% boost over stock 1000MHz but maybe 1500MHz is actually possible?
So.. I'll wait a bit longer thanks.