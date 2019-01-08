Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Review: Is Mainstream Ray Tracing For Real?

Results: Metro: Last Light Redux and Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Metro: Last Light Redux (DX11)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Old though it may be, Metro: Last Light Redux still applies a heavy, repeatable load to represent performance in a mature DirectX 11-based game. Turing on SSAA imposes a significant performance impact, limiting the GeForce RTX 2060’s average to 82 FPS.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Stepping up to 2560x1440 but turning SSAA off results in higher performance than what we saw at 1920x1080. Now, RTX 2060 basically pulls even to the 1070 Ti at 94 FPS.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12)

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s SMAAT2x option combines SMAA and TAA, affecting texture clarity less than TAA on its own, while still removing almost all temporal aliasing effects. We pile this feature on to the game’s Highest quality preset at 1920x1080 and watch the RTX 2060 land in third place behind AMD's Vega 64. 1070 Ti doesn’t appear far behind though, nor does Vega 56.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

RTX 2060’s lead over 1070 Ti grows to 4 percent at 2560x1440, falling just shy of a 60 FPS average.

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table

MORE: All Graphics Content