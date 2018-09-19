Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition Review: Faster, More Expensive Than GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

Results: Ashes of the Singularity and Battlefield 1
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)
Pushing Ashes of the Singularity as hard as possible requires the Crazy quality preset, which adds 4x MSAA and several Ultra-level options. Although the game supports multiple graphics APIs, we use DirectX 12 for our benchmarks.
GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition almost exactly ties the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti in Ashes of the Singularity at 2560x1440. That’s not good, given the multitude of 1080 Tis selling for $100 less than Nvidia’s homegrown card.
Stepping up to 4K doesn’t help matters. GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is faster than GeForce RTX 2080 in this game (though the 2080 does beat its spiritual predecessor by 27%).
Battlefield 1 (DX12)
Both Turing-based cards enjoy big boosts in Battlefield 1, breezing past Titan V. GeForce RTX 2080 is 19% faster than GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, and 42% faster than its predecessor, GeForce GTX 1080.
More shading resources and gobs of memory bandwidth allow Titan V to claw its way back ahead of GeForce RTX 2080. But the $800 Founders Edition card still serves up a 20% advantage over GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and a 43% lead compared to GTX 1080.
this gtx20 series looks like it won't be worth it.
Considering Founders edition usually starts about $100 more that standard edition. Plus, it is new to market. If a 2080 can be had for $100 more than a 1080 Ti. The price is as expected.
finally the card has been demystified and indeed for the price is it not worth the buy considering 1080 ti in such a low price..
turned out I dont need ray tracing in my life before I die.
Odd... either ray tracing graphics games are available or they're not. You can't test what isn't available for testing... and RT for BF5, last I heard was a zero-day patch... (or was it the modifications to RT that was supposed to improve FPS to acceptable levels.)
They're not available, but we've seen Battlefield 5 in action with ray tracing enabled ;)
first page says " TU104 is constructed with the same building blocks as TU102; it just features fewer of them. Streaming Multiprocessors still sport 64 CUDA cores, eight Tensor cores, one RT core, four texture units, 16 load/store units, 256KB of register space, and 96KB of L1 cache/shared memory. "
I think sales will determine that and if history is anything without stiff competition from AMD I am sure they will sell just fine especially once the AiB cards come out.
Chris has never been like that.
That said, the pricing should be decent for AiB after a few months. When they launch they get price gouged. Still I would have loved a GTX 1080 price number. That GPU outperformed the 980 Ti by a good margin and was cheaper at launch.
Maybe AMD will come out with something sometime soon. Otherwise we wont see pricing drop. That or AMD will take advantage of the pricing increase and up theirs too.