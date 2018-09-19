Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition Review: Faster, More Expensive Than GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 deals 76 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Super... Amazon Prime £679.36 View EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER... Amazon Prime £689.99 View EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER... Amazon Prime £815.99 £744.29 View Reduced Price EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080... Scan £754.99 View Show More Deals

Results: Ashes of the Singularity and Battlefield 1

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)

Pushing Ashes of the Singularity as hard as possible requires the Crazy quality preset, which adds 4x MSAA and several Ultra-level options. Although the game supports multiple graphics APIs, we use DirectX 12 for our benchmarks.

GeForce RTX 2080 Founders Edition almost exactly ties the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti in Ashes of the Singularity at 2560x1440. That’s not good, given the multitude of 1080 Tis selling for $100 less than Nvidia’s homegrown card.

Stepping up to 4K doesn’t help matters. GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is faster than GeForce RTX 2080 in this game (though the 2080 does beat its spiritual predecessor by 27%).

Battlefield 1 (DX12)

Both Turing-based cards enjoy big boosts in Battlefield 1, breezing past Titan V. GeForce RTX 2080 is 19% faster than GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, and 42% faster than its predecessor, GeForce GTX 1080.

More shading resources and gobs of memory bandwidth allow Titan V to claw its way back ahead of GeForce RTX 2080. But the $800 Founders Edition card still serves up a 20% advantage over GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and a 43% lead compared to GTX 1080.